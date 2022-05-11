Viola Davis will receive the Cannes Women in Motion

“Her talent, hard work, choice of roles and the way she plays them have earned her the highest awards in the film industry,” the statement underlines.

Frame of the series first-lady in which Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama.

Davis is one of the few Hollywood personalities to have won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, four SAG Awards and what Hollywood calls the Triple Crown of Acting: two Tony Awards, an Oscar and an Emmy, for her roles in the play King Heldley IIin fences and its notable film adaptation, and in the television series How to Get Away with Murder.

This record makes it the only African American actress who has received so many nominations and awards for his roles on stage, television and film.

film frame fences, for which Viola Davis won the Oscar.

Davis is currently appearing on the Showtime series The First Ladywhere interprets Michelle Obama. He recently published his autobiography, finding me, written during the pandemic, recounting her childhood experiences in a disadvantaged environment in Saint Matthews, South Carolina. The book, which has quickly become a bestseller, also highlights the harassment and abuse faced by the most disadvantaged people.