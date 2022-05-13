Entertainment

Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller in a new series for HBO Max

With the apparent decline of the Arrowverse —after the cancellation of ‘Batwoman’ and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’—, it seems that we will have a booming TV Squadronverse. HBO Max is preparing a new spin-off of ‘The Suicide Squad’ focused on Amanda Waller.

A) Yes, Viola Davis (who we are seeing in ‘The First Lady’) would be in negotiations phase to play the boss again of Task Force X in a new series that would follow in the footsteps of ‘The Peacemaker’. What we are not clear about is if it is the same spin-off that James Gunn commented on last January or if it is something different.

Without James Gunn

What we do know is that James Gunn will not write it, that honor will go to Christal Henry, screenwriter who worked on the ‘Watchmen’ series. Gunn will stay on as executive producer as the architect of this region of DC.

About the plot, few details are known except that it will be a continuation of what we saw in ‘The Peacemaker’. As a finishing touch, the series ended with Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) making the hare jump revealing the existence of the clandestine team led by his own mother.

At the moment we will have to wait for this new series to be confirmed, with which HBO Max intends to be filled with spin-offs of DC movieswhich includes the projects they have underway for ‘The Batman’.

