Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller in a spin-off of ‘The Peacemaker’

the suicide squad It was one of the great surprises of last summer. The mix of humor and unbridled violence by James Gunn It was a breath of fresh air for the franchise. DC and largely fixed the bad taste in the mouth left by the first suicide squad. Not only that, but it also gave us the opportunity for another adventure with one of the most beloved characters, John Cena’s Peacemaker, in the series. The peacemaker.

Given the great success that he enjoyed The peacemakernow HBO Max and DC want to repeat the formula by developing a new series for the platform focused on the character that gave life Viola Davis in the suicide squadruthless and calculating amanda waller. According to Variety, HBO would have already contacted the Oscar-winning actress to let her know her intentions for her to reprise her role.

Although details about the plot have not yet been revealed, it’s not hard to think where the shots can go after seeing a brief cameo from Waller at the end of The peacemakerwhen his daughter Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), publicly denounced her mother for her work with the Suicide Squad.

It is expected that Crystal Henry (Watchmen) is in charge of writing and producing this new spin-off, as James Gunn is back to direct some of the episodes of the series as he did with The peacemaker. Gunn had already expressed his interest in a spin-off of the series after HBO Max reported his good performance (although, as usual on streaming platforms, not with precise figures).

