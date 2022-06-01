Viola Davis’ worst audition includes snot and unexpected kisses

Viola Davis is highly regarded as one of the most successful and talented actresses of the time. In fact, she is just one Grammy away from entering the exclusive EGOT club. In 2001, Davis won a Tony Award for her performance in King Hedley II. In 2015, she made history as the first black woman to win an Emmy for best actress in a drama. This was, of course, because of her performance in How to get away with murder. And, in 2017, she won an Oscar for her role in fences. But despite Davis’ many accolades and tremendous talents, even she has audition horror stories.

Viola Davis | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Viola Davis no longer has to audition for movies or TV shows

Because Davis is such an A-list actress, it’s very rare that she has to audition for roles. An artist of Davis’s caliber is often considered an offer-only client. That means directors, producers and studio representatives can release the Doubt the actor projects through his representation. Then it’s up to Davis to decide what he’s interested in working on, as long as he fits into his busy schedule. In 2019, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Davis admitted that the last thing he auditioned for was Aidthe 2011 film that earned him an Oscar nomination.

The Oscar winner recalls her worst audition

Given that Davis is such an accomplished performer, it’s hard to believe that she’s ever struggled with auditions. Nevertheless, The First Lady The star admits that she is hit or miss when it comes to auditioning. In fact, she has horror stories about auditions just like many other actors. The most memorable involved some unwanted kisses and a runny nose.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/a-f4DDnGSBc?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I remember one time I had an audition for, I think it was, Henry the fourthDavis told Kimmel. “And I said, ‘I’m going to get this role. I’m going to be fantastic. So I had a big crying scene and kissed the casting director with a runny nose in the middle of the audition. And when I say that I kissed him, I mean that I kissed him with that runny nose. And it was so nice that I kissed him again. And it didn’t make sense in the scene.”

Why did Davis choose to kiss the casting director?

But why did the Julliard grad decide to kiss the casting director in the first place? Apparently, she believed that her bold decision would set her apart from her competition. Davis also admits that she found the man attractive, so planting one on him was no problem for her.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/qrun-uJp684?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

“I went to audition for a Shakespeare play and the casting director read with me,” Davis told Entertainment Weekly. “And he was a very attractive man. And during the course of the audition, I made the decision to kiss him on the lips while he was crawling on the floor and while he was crying with snot coming out of my nose. So what did I do? I kissed him on the lips. And I stayed there a little too long. And I remember after I kissed him, his eyes were wide open and I was like, ‘You know what, that was great!’ I thought it was a wonderful choice. There are no other actors who make that choice.”

Needless to say, Davis didn’t get the part. However, she has learned to laugh at the less than ideal audition. The casting director, however, still seems a little taken aback by the memory of Davis’ impromptu kiss. Davis admitted to Kimmel: “Every time I see him, I’m like, ‘Remember when I kissed you?’ and he looks horrified.”

