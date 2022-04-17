Viola Davis’s portrayal of Michelle Obama poked fun at Cursed Lips

Viola Davis‘Bend Michelle Obama For a new show, there are some early looks and at the same time… also some early irony at the obvious character choice he’s made.

Showtime’s “First Lady” series kicked off on Sunday, and some people on Twitter seem to have gotten some initial glimpses of Viola playing Michelle… with some wondering why the actress seems to be constantly holding her lips to the camera.

One scene in particular drew a lot of eyes, and people are having a field day with memes and jokes about Viola, who seems to be constantly making an exaggerated duck face while talking to the TV. Barack Obama.

There’s another scene that surfaces, showing Viola as Michelle posing for a photo, and she also seems to be rocking the kiss pose with dedication.

While it’s unclear if Viola maintains that facial expression throughout the show – as far as we know, these are the only two viewers making the rounds at this point – she seems to invoke the lip movement later in the series as well… evidenced in the images that Viola published alone on social networks during the last weeks.

Michelle does, in fact, save her lips from time to time… but it seems that Viola probably thought that was essential to her existence”, because so far she seems to be doing it quite a lot for ‘TFL’.

As for how the critics feel about it… it’s not very good on that front either. The “first lady” has a rotten tomatoes Result of 40%, made up of 20 different weighted pros so far. These reviews don’t always reflect the quality of a particular movie or show, but it seems the industry isn’t too happy with what they’ve done here to tell Michelle’s story.

Like we said, the show starts streaming today, so feel free to check it out for yourself. There will be 10 episodes of this performance, so maybe it will get better…? Time will tell.

FWIW, Viola was taking the role very seriously, despite what people online might say/think now that it’s over, saying she was nervous and wanted MO to look good.