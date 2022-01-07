VIOLA, What could happen next tonight

There Fiorentina must wait for the whistle of the referee Fourneau which will sanction the actual non-presence ofUdinese and at that point it will be the Sports Judge’s turn to decide the outcome of the match between the two teams. As he explains DAZN, the only precedent in this championship is Udinese-Salernitana. The referee will have to deliver the scoresheet tomorrow with two hypotheses for the GS: either to immediately sanction 3-0 at the table, or to judge the match as “not approved”.

Not homologating the game allows you not to open a process that instead provides for precise times. If 3-0 is given, there are 10 days to go on appeal, after which if it is confirmed (and so it should be), then you go to the Coni Guarantee College which overturned everything last year inviting the League to reformulate the race. . Calculating two months plus 10 days of time, the match should move to April and not before, closing many windows in which to recover the challenge: for this reason the sports judge’s decision could be not to approve the match, so as to have more “opening. “of the calendar to choose a date to replay Fiorentina-Udinese and the other three Serie A matches that have not been played.