Violamania: it hurts even more, but it’s not like Venice. Vlahovic, are you sure you want to go to whoever is (still) below? | A league

But how difficult is it to comment on Fiorentina? One day you beat Milan, seven days later you get two goals in two minutes from Empoli. First you are from Europe, then from the investigation office for how you miss an edgy game, yes, but basically under control. Yet no, we do not get carried away by the moment and we maintain a semblance of lucidity. At first glance, yesterday’s result might seem similar to that of Venice (1-0 surprise for the lagoons), but it is a very different defeat. More bitter for how it arrived, but certainly less alarming.

BLACKOUT – In Venice, quite simply, Fiorentina was not there. She did not take the field, she had no chances except in the final minutes, she (not) played a horrible game. In Empoli, if you like, the opposite happened: territorial dominance, all in all few risks, many chances, a goal, then the empty pass in the last part of the match. The points are zero in both cases, but Fiorentina returns from Castellani with the awareness of: number one, having to work on continuity, mentality and the market; two, still be the same team that beat Milan. Against the Rossoneri the Italians were cynical, but yesterday the first half was the festival of the failed occasion: Bonaventura, Quarta, Saponara. The playmaker, this time, did not draw the joker from a distance. In short, there are days when the ball enters and others when it doesn’t. But the situations were created. The problem, if anything, was the drop in attention that led the defensive package to concede so much in such a short time to Andreazzoli’s players.

STRAIGHT BAR – So no, let’s not change our minds. Fiorentina, in our opinion, is a team that can aim for Europe even after losing in Empoli. We need a hand from the market, we need a step forward towards continuity, as the Italian is repeating ad nauseam (term not used at random: yesterday in the post-race he said “losing like this makes me stomach ache”), need to keep Vlahovic. But it will not always be Empoli: Bergamo will also return, Udine will return. We mean games in which a lucky ball enters the goal and you manage to defend it until the triple whistle. The wheel turns, with 19 victories and 19 defeats you still get to 57 points. Which is not bad, although perhaps it will take a little more to go to Europe.

DUSAN, BUT ARE YOU SURE? – No, we mean, if it is true how someone is murmuring that Vlahovic has chosen Juventus and already has an agreement with the bianconeri, is the Serb really sure he wants to go there and play? Despite yesterday’s defeat, Fiorentina is still above Juve in the standings, albeit on equal points. Once the Viola’s record for goals in a calendar year has been beaten, there is still a lot to do before saying goodbye, possibly at the end of the season. But if things continue like this, and if by chance Fiorentina were to go to the Conference League, eventually ousting the worst of the Seven Sisters who at this moment is the Old Lady … Well, it would be a rather hilarious picture. Of course, going back to yesterday, seeing such a beautiful goal thrown to the winds for how it was sought, wanted and achieved hurts. For now, Dusan is satisfied with the lone head of the top scorers, the rest will come, with the good offices of the president. Commisso returned to Italy just in time to see with his own eyes that this team still lacks something to truly live up to their ideas. Candreva’s Sampdoria immediately offers the opportunity to get up. Before there was the crazy Inter, now, said in Florentine, there is the Viola “grulla”.