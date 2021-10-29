Violane Placido a shocking close-up, what happened to the actress?

Actress Violante Placido shared some close-up shots of her face on Instagram, she looks destroyed, why?

Violante Placido shared on Instagram a series of photo of her face in the foreground, he seems to have a lost and sad look. What happened?

The actress in the caption wrote: “Resilience 1. Ability of a material to absorb a shock without breaking. 2. In psychology, the ability of an individual to cope with and overcome a traumatic event or period of difficulty. Already in this word, now so pop, is the word that best describes the capacity necessary for the survival of my Elena, and she will prove it to you ”.

Placido concludes writing: “Last episode tonight Rai 1 ″. Here is revealed the reason for so much sadness on his face.

Violante Placido and the passion for her work

The beautiful actress Violante Placido he loves his job very much. On the other hand he has it in his blood, in fact he is daughter of the well-known actor, director and screenwriter Michele Placido and the actress Simonetta Stefanelli. The passion for cinema is in the family, even two of his brothers have become actors, Michelangelo and Brenno. Acting has been passed down from generation to generation. Also grandparents Gerardo Amato and Donato Placido they were actors.

The beautiful Violante he began in the world of cinema in 1993 right at alongside his father Michele in a drama, “Four good guys ”. He later began working on the big screen with films such as “Broken Lives “and” Jack Frusciante left the group “.

The film that gave her perhaps the most notoriety And “The soul mate “, so it was also nominated for best actress to the Silver Ribbon. There are several appointments he has won over the years. For the movie “What will become of us” di Giovanni Veronesi, earned a nomination as mbest leading actress. The actress then teamed up with her father on the film “Wherever you are” directed by himself.

The Placido it also came to Hollywood, acting alongside George Clooney in “The American “ and alongside Nicholas Cage in “Ghost Rider-Spirit of Vengeance ”. In this period Placido appeared on TV with the series “Until the last beat “, at his side there were Marco Bocci, Bianca Guaccero and several other actors. Last night the last episode they all saw together aired.