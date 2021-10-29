News

Violane Placido a shocking close-up, what happened to the actress?

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Actress Violante Placido shared some close-up shots of her face on Instagram, she looks destroyed, why?

Violante Placido set-photos instagram

Violante Placido shared on Instagram a series of photo of her face in the foreground, he seems to have a lost and sad look. What happened?

The actress in the caption wrote: “Resilience 1. Ability of a material to absorb a shock without breaking. 2. In psychology, the ability of an individual to cope with and overcome a traumatic event or period of difficulty. Already in this word, now so pop, is the word that best describes the capacity necessary for the survival of my Elena, and she will prove it to you ”.

Placido concludes writing: Last episode tonight Rai 1 ″. Here is revealed the reason for so much sadness on his face.

READ ALSO >>> Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: tragic epilogue for the star couple. The grave accusations of her mother

Violante Placido and the passion for her work

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Eva breaks the silence on her daughter: “She came to my room crying”

Loading...
Advertisements

The beautiful actress Violante Placido he loves his job very much. On the other hand he has it in his blood, in fact he is daughter of the well-known actor, director and screenwriter Michele Placido and the actress Simonetta Stefanelli. The passion for cinema is in the family, even two of his brothers have become actors, Michelangelo and Brenno. Acting has been passed down from generation to generation. Also grandparents Gerardo Amato and Donato Placido they were actors.

The beautiful Violante he began in the world of cinema in 1993 right at alongside his father Michele in a drama, “Four good guys ”. He later began working on the big screen with films such as “Broken Lives “and” Jack Frusciante left the group “.

The film that gave her perhaps the most notoriety And “The soul mate “, so it was also nominated for best actress to the Silver Ribbon. There are several appointments he has won over the years. For the movie “What will become of us” di Giovanni Veronesi, earned a nomination as mbest leading actress. The actress then teamed up with her father on the film “Wherever you are” directed by himself.

Cast Until the last beat
Cast Until the last beat-instagram photo

The Placido it also came to Hollywood, acting alongside George Clooney in “The American “ and alongside Nicholas Cage in “Ghost Rider-Spirit of Vengeance ”. In this period Placido appeared on TV with the series “Until the last beat “, at his side there were Marco Bocci, Bianca Guaccero and several other actors. Last night the last episode they all saw together aired.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

748
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
734
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
647
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
614
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
574
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
515
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
508
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
481
News

Ripple announces a partnership in the Middle East
415
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
402
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top