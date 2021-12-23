Violante Placido and the scene in bed with George Clooney: “The truth is that actors are never …”

Being a child of art is certainly an added value for those who want to pursue a career in the world of cinema, but it is the talent, the true, innate one, that distinguishes a good actor. Throughout his life, Violante Placido she has undoubtedly proved to all of us that she has acting running through her veins, no matter which family she comes from.

Daughter of the great Michele Placido and actress Simonetta Stefanelli, Violante has given a long interview to Corriere della Sera in which she decided to dig inside herself to reveal what, for her, the true meaning of acting is: “In us actors there is always an element of self-centeredness, but there is also a great desire to give: when you enter empathy with your character you can give something back to the public. We like cinema because it makes us feel less alone, it makes us feel understood, it gives us the ability to change perspective on things; it can be a leisure experience, or oneiric, or one that changes us inside “.

With an open heart

Violante Placido, for the uninitiated, in addition to having acted in many successful Italian fiction films and films, has also managed to get noticed in Hollywood, working alongside actors of the caliber of Nicholas Cage and George Clooney. With the latter, the actress was the protagonist of some love scenes. When the reporter from the Corriere della Sera asked how they felt, both she and Clooney, during the filming of those scenes, Violante replied: “It was a thrilling scene and for both of us it wasn’t immediate. The truth is that actors are usually never at ease in love scenes… ”.

Violante made her debut in the world of cinema in 1993, right next to her dad, Michele Placido, which has positively influenced both the personal and professional growth of the actress. In this regard, when asked by the journalist regarding the teachings received from her father, Violante Placido revealed the following: “Her example, with her behaviors, sometimes with silences, made me understand that we must put a lot of passion in life, as well as in work. His films testify to this: my father has always told stories with a social background; or stories of guts, guts, passion and art, which wanted to communicate emotions to others “.

Read also—> What to see tonight on TV: second episode of X-Factor and Star in the Star and a new fiction with Marco Bocci

Read also—> Raoul Bova: why did she end up with his ex-wife Chiara Giordano? After years the truth

New debuts and unsurpassed fears

The life of an actor is made up of a succession of emotions: fear, adrenaline, tension … and speaking of this, in the same interview, Violante Placido revealed what is the “recurring nightmare” of an actress: “Arriving at the day of debut in the theater and not being ready, not remembering anything and ruining everyone’s work. The theater is great emotion, but it allows you to do many rehearsals, fall and get up. At the cinema and on TV, however, it is different because the final result remains forever, and if you are not satisfied you can no longer change it “.

And speaking of television, this evening the first episode of the fiction will be broadcast in prime time on Rai1 Until the last beat, directed by Cinzia TH Torrini. Violante Placido will play the wife of a prestigious heart surgeon (Marco Bocci), who will find himself at a crossroads: saving the life of his son at the expense of another patient. Here are the words of the actress about the new TV series that will see her protagonist: “If you want to experience great emotions and feel on the razor’s edge this is the right series. It tells of an ethical doubt, the dilemma between the life of one’s own child or of another. When it comes to life and death, the choice becomes earthly, we cling to matter, we would do anything to save our child. But from the outside everything is easier, it is easier to judge, here the viewer wonders every time how he would have acted ”.