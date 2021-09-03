Violante Placido in black and white. Moments of play and seduction

Violante Placido, daughter of art, enchanting actress, enchants her followers on Instagram with a shot between art and sensuality. Authentic triumph of class and beauty

Difficult to shake off the label of “daughter of …” when behind you have two parents with high-sounding names like Simonetta Stefanelli (well known internationally for having played the role of Apollonia in the masterpiece of Francis Ford Coppola “The Godfather”) And Michele Placido, actor, director and screenwriter, a true icon of Italian cinema.

Nevertheless, Violante Placido, born in 1976, she succeeded perfectly thanks to her undisputed talent both in the seventh art and in the musical field, unhinging prejudices and bringing home prestigious awards (she was repeatedly nominated for Silver Ribbons but also to David by Donatello and al Golden globe).

READ ALSO —-> Veronica Gentili, mischievous look and captivating smile. The appointment is freaking out – PHOTOS

Violante Placido: talent, grace and elegance

The Roman actress has been able to juggle over the years between the big and small screen. He made his debut in 1993 alongside his famous father, Michele Placido, in the movie “Four good guys”.

He has also worked under the direction of acclaimed directors such as Sergio Rubini, Pupi Avati, Giovanni Veronesi, Fausto Brizzi, Giovanni Robbiano, Ricky Tognazzi, ranging from dramatic films to lighter ones, to comedies.

She was also seduced by the Hollywood world. He is, in fact, in the cast of “The American”, starring George Clooney, And “Ghost Rider – Spirit of Vengeance”, with Nicolas Cage.

Loading... Advertisements

We will see it again on television screens very soon. It will be broadcast in fiction “Until the last beat”, directed by Cinzia TH Torrini, flanked by colleagues Marco Bocci AndBianca Guaccero. The work will be released on 23 September and will end on 28 October 2021 for a duration of six episodes.

Violante Placido has a following of over 50 thousand followers on Instagram, a platform he uses to inform about his thoughts, work commitments and offering small glimpses of his private life.

The last post sees her playing directly with the audience. In fact, it shares a black and white shot in which the innate class, the refinement, the elegance that are part of its timeless charm are evident.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Carolina Stramare, the underwear shoot is hot: dangerous curves – PHOTOS

Violante Placido (from what can be seen from a hashtag) is located in Venice. Seeks support from fans and, showing off in a stunning mini dress that leaves perfect legs uncovered, asks for suggestions on which shoe to wear.

A nice debate emerges between the comments; the leitmotiv is always the same: the incomparable charm of the protagonist of the shot.