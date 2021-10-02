Violante Placido / “Love scene with George Clooney? It was pushed, it wasn’t easy …”

Violante Placido will be on television on Rai1 starting from Thursday with fiction “Until the last beat”, during an interview the woman talked about her career, her experience and the new fiction that will see her protagonist next to Marco Bocci. Violante Placido has cinema in its DNA, thanks both to its father Michele and to its mother Simonetta Stefanelli. Thanks to the example of his father Violante he understood how “You have to put a lot of passion into life, as well as into work. My father has always told stories with a social background; or stories of guts, guts, passion and art, which wanted to communicate emotions to others “.

Her mom left acting in the 90s to devote herself to her children, but Violante still doesn’t know which path she will choose: “There is nothing predetermined, I face life by listening to my feelings”. Not just her family, the woman also talked about an actress’s biggest nightmare: “Arriving on the day of the debut in the theater and not being ready, not remembering anything and ruining everyone’s work”.

Violante Placido, the fiction with Marco Bocci

From Thursday Violante Placido will be the protagonist of a series broadcast in prime time on Rai1 in which she plays the wife of a heart surgeon, Marco Bocci who decides to save the life of her son rather than another patient, regarding this new adventure, the woman explains that the series: “It tells of an ethical doubt, the dilemma between the life of one’s own child or of another. When it comes to life and death, the choice becomes earthly, we cling to matter, we would do anything to save our child “.

Violante Placido in the course of his career he has interpreted the most varied roles, from Fairy to Moana, until you get to work with George Clooney during the set of “The American” in 2010 when the actress declared that Clooney was not comfortable shooting love scenes, after some time the woman wanted to specify: “It was a thrilling scene and for both of us it wasn’t immediate. The truth is that actors are usually never at ease in love scenes “.

