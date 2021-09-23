Violante Placido on George Clooney: “During the sex scene we were uncomfortable”

Violante Placido, during an interview published by Corriere della Sera, he talked about what it was like working with George Clooney on the set of The American and a sex scene “a little push“who managed to embarrass not so much her as the seasoned Hollywood actor.

Placido had already ended up on the front pages of many magazines a few years ago for talking about the hot scene and, also for this reason, she recently decided to clarify what happened without however denying her previous statements: “It was a thrilling scene and for both of them it wasn’t immediate. The truth is that actors are usually never comfortable in love scenes. “

The actress had previously revealed that she wasn’t nervous about having to act naked alongside the star, unlike George who at the time. “he hadn’t played many sex scenes. I felt like, somehow, it was almost something new to him, he didn’t have much experience. ”

Violante Placido also explained that the scene was a real fundamental piece in the plot of The American: “It had to feel real, it’s very important because it’s the turning point for the two characters. I can say that just looking at it, I don’t feel as calm as when I was on set shooting it. Just looking at it is a little … wow. “