Violante Placido, who is Elena from Up to the last beat | career

Let’s find out who is Violante Placido, one of the protagonists of the fiction “Until the last beat” where she plays Elena. The career and private life of Michele Placido’s daughter

Violante Placido is a famous Italian actress, born in Rome on May 1, 1976, daughter of Michele Placido and Simonetta Stefanelli. Daughter of art, as well as sister, considering how her brother Brenno is also an actor. He made his debut in 1993 alongside his father in Four Good Guys. It boasts a rich film and television filmography. Nominated for the David di Donatello, the Nastri d’Argento and the Globo d’oro, she also made her debut in the world of music, releasing two albums.

Violante Placido: private life

Daughter of the actors Michele Placido and Simonetta Stefanelli, Violante Placido has long been engaged in a serious relationship with actor Fabio Troiano. The two broke up for some time and later, alongside the director Massimiliano D’Epiro, had a son. His name is Vasco and he was born on 5 October 2013.

Violante Placido
Instagram Violante Placido

Violante Placido’s career

His debut in the world of cinema took place in 1993 with Claudio Camarca’s Four good guys. He starred alongside a young Stefano Accorsi in Jack Frusciante left the group. She has acted with great directors, including her father Michele Placido, who directed her in Wherever You Are.

To the long list are added films such as The Dinner to make them known by Pupi Avati and international films such as The American, with George Clooney, and Ghost Rider with Nicolas Cage. There are also many Italian and foreign television productions, such as Transporter: The Series by Luc Besson.

Until the last beat

On 23 September 2021, Up to the Last Beat, Rai fiction starring Marco Bocci, Violante Placido and Bianca Guaccero, began. Twelve episodes directed by Cinzia TH Torrini. A dramatic story set in Puglia.

Her character is that of Elena Ranieri. She is a woman in a divorce. His marriage, which gave birth to his daughter Anna, has ended. However, the woman finds love in Diego Mancini. This is a surgeon who has recently moved to this beautiful region. The couple have a son, Paolo, who is however diagnosed with heart disease. To save him, his father will bow to the blackmail of a fugitive boss.

