Violante Placido / “With George Clooney a thrilling scene in the movie ‘The American'”

Violante Placido is one of the protagonists of the new TV series “Until the very end”Directed by Cinzia Thorrini with Marco Bocci and Bianca Guaccero. A new important television project for the daughter of art who, interviewed by Il Corriere della Sera, revealed a preview: “if you want to experience great emotions and feel on a razor’s edge, this is the right series. It tells of an ethical doubt, the dilemma between the life of one’s own child or of another. When it comes to life and death, the choice becomes earthly, we cling to matter, we would do anything to save our child. But everything is easier from the outside, it is easier to judge, here the viewer wonders every time how he would have acted ”. A fiction not to be missed therefore for the actress who was born in bread and cinema being the daughter of Michele Placido.

A career full of successes that of Violante who learned so much from her father Michele. “Her example, with her behaviors, sometimes with silences, made me understand that you have to put a lot of passion in life, as well as in work” – confessed the actress who then added – “her films testify : my father has always told stories with a social background; or stories of guts, guts, passion and art, which wanted to communicate emotions to others “.

Violante Placido she does not hide that she is a little self-centered as indeed all the actors are. “In us actors there is always an element of self-centeredness, but there is also a great desire to give” – declared Michele Placido’s daughter from the pages of Il Corriere della Sera presenting the new Rai fiction “Until the last”. Actress to the core, Violante in her extraordinary career has lent her face to many characters: from the Blue Fairy to Moana Pozzi, always winning critical acclaim. A 360 ° artist, Placido has made herself known both on the big screen and in the theater. Speaking of cinema, he said: “we like it because it makes us feel less alone, it makes us feel understood, it gives us the ability to change perspective on things; it can be a leisure experience, or an oneiric experience, or one that changes us inside ”.

As an actress, however, there is always something that scares her. “Arriving at the day of the debut in the theater and not being ready, not remembering anything and ruining everyone’s work. The theater is great emotion, but it allows you to do a lot of rehearsals, fall and get up ”. Speaking about his private life, he told of the meeting with George Clooney on the set of the film “The American”. An epic moment, given that she had to shoot love scenes with him: “it was a thrust scene and for both of them it wasn’t immediate. The truth is that actors are usually never at ease in love scenes… ”.

