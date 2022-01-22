“Violates neutrality” France bans hijabs for female athletes on the pitch

New shot at the hijab in the land of beyond the Alps. The French Senate, on the proposal of the neo-Gaullists, in fact approved two amendments to “democratize sport”. By modifying a government bill, “the use of conspicuous religious symbols in sporting events and competitions organized by federations and associations is prohibited.” Stop to swimming competitions used as a springboard for the claims of “political” Islam, to football matches, even of minor categories, basketball, volleyball, handball, in which the religious aspect often prevails over the athletic one.

The fight is inevitable: on social networks, as well as in Parliament, for a theme that has undergone various zigzags in France, without ever finding a definitive square. Emmanuel Macron’s party parades, contesting the measure approved by the center-right with 160 votes in favor and 143 against. But the veil returns to the center of the field. And indeed it will remain (perhaps) in the locker room.

The amendment approved by the Républicains rekindles the dispute over symbols. In November the collective “Les hijabeuses” in fact questioned the Council of State (which has not yet ruled) against the rules of the French Football Federation (FFF) which already prohibit wearing “signs or clothes that show political, philosophical, religious or trade union “. Militant Muslims, however, do not recognize those regulations. There is a legal vacuum. So the Senate notes that the hijab “violates neutrality on the playing field.”

The neogollists denounce that the races are turning into confrontations between ghetto neighborhoods. “Sport and school are places where we have to resist,” they say. And if the hijab may no longer be admitted to the field, a second amendment also passed in the Senate aims to intervene in the classrooms as well, canceling the so-called courtesy certificates: those that allow you to be exempted from physical education for reasons other than medical ones. . This is a phenomenon with which 40% of French teachers have had to confront, explained the Committee of Wise Men for Secularism, which denounces its instrumental use to exclude girls from sporting activity in the name of Islam. Another puzzle.

The anti-hijab text is also the result of parliamentary research that showed how radical Islam has infiltrated the playing fields, both in the suburbs and beyond, for example making certain micro-societies of football, handball, swimming and volleyball real hubs of radicalism. And women are the last frontier. Even the socialist François Hollande, during his presidency, denounced the phenomenon that moves silently in the suburbs. Preachers-like who become coaches create a sports association and young and very young people fascinated by ideology, rather than by the values ​​of sport, easily pass from a neighborhood life made up of “futsal” and “street” football to being athletes at service of a “project” that Macron has repeatedly called “the conquest of the spaces of the République”. Evidently, however, a few weeks after the vote, it is not convenient to denounce the reality of radical and “political” Islam with the same firmness shown by the neo-Galilists. The senators of En Marche did not in fact support the two amendments to the bill on Sport, despite the fact that in February 2021 the executive denounced the phenomenon of courtesy certificates: “The school must not be a breeding ground for religious separatism,” they said. A joint commission, 7 deputies and 7 senators, will have the task of finding a compromise by the end of the month, aiming to reduce the influence of Made in France extremists, without upsetting the advocates of Islam hidden in Parliament too much.