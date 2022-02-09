Violation of Covid isolation: Vlahovic reported to the judicial authority

The Juventus striker would have violated the isolation to carry out medical examinations for Juventus

On the story of the alleged violation of the isolation of the former Fiorentina player Dusan Vlahovic to go to Turin to carry out medical examinations for the Juventus “the prevention department ofAsl Tuscany centerby virtue of the regulations on home violation in case of positivity and on unauthorized movements, he made a reporting to the judicial authority who will make the necessary investigations. “This was explained by the councilor for health of the Tuscany Region, Simone Bezzini, answering a question in the Regional Council.

Vlahovic had been found positive at Covid. The 22-year-old Serbian striker was asymptomatic and vaccinated with three doses. It is not clear if he had already observed the entire period of isolation prescribed when he went to Turin to support the visits for the Juventus club.

“The story – points out Bezzini – is not followed directly by the Region but by Asl Tuscany center that, having learned from the media the news of the presence of Vlahovic in Turin in a time when he causes positivity he should have been in isolation, he has carried out checks to understand if requests had arrived to request the transfer of the place to carry out the isolation. These checks have pointed out that requests of this nature do not seem to have arrived at the ASL “.

The commissioner then added that the information relating to this case “pertains to the activities of the judicial authority and is of a health nature, so we must respect privacy”, and it will therefore be the task of “the judicial authority to definitively ascertain the facts”.