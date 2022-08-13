Violence in Baja California. US Consulate issues security alert after drug blockades

The Consulate General of the United States in Tijuana issued an alert after the violent events that occurred in Lower California.

In a statement, the consulate indicated that it was aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires and blockades, so it asked its employees to stay safe.

It also issued the following recommendations for your staff:

-Avoid area

-Seek safe shelter if you are already in the area

-Listen to updates on local media

-Keep an eye on your surroundings

-Tell your friends and family about your safety

Terror in Baja California

This Friday afternoon and night, armed men set fire to at least 10 public transport units in the cities of Mexicali, Tijuana, Rosarito and Tecate, state authorities reported.

According to the description of witnesses, it is about groups of armed men, who threatened the drivers of the vehicles, forced them to get off together with the users, threw gasoline and set them on fire.

The state government acknowledged the attacks on the vehicles last night and reported that there were no reports of injured people.

“This is not an assault”: driver recounts the moment when subjects set fire to his truck in Baja California

One of the drivers who was removed from his unit described that he was driving in the truck with two more passengers when he was surprised by three men who told him “this is not an assault, get out of the unit.”

After getting out, they took out a can of gasoline and set the truck on fire and ran away from the scene.

According to the driver, one of the assailants was burned by the flames.

