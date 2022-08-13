Violence in Chihuahua: they report burning businesses in Ciudad Juárez

Elizabeth Carmona

At least six intentional fires were caused in convenience stores and gas stations in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, after the brawl registered in the Cereso that left a balance of at least two prisoners killed and at least four injured.

After these violent events, sources from the Ciudad Juárez Public Security Secretariat reported that two women died during the fires.

The first event was reported at approximately 4:30 in the afternoon in a store located on the streets of Hidra, almost crossing with Cártamo in the Infonavit Juárez Nuevo neighborhood.

The person who presented the report to 911 said that a group of men entered the establishment and set fire to the branch of the Oxxo chain.

Almost simultaneously, at 4:35 p.m., the same emergency number was reported that unknown persons fired firearms at a service station located in the Technological University, almost at the intersection with Playa del Conchal in the Technological University neighborhood.

When police arrived at the business, a branch of Big Gas Gas Station, they found the dispatcher injured.

in Ciudad Juarez, #Chihuahua, business fires are reported, armed attacks in convenience stores and even a human head was located; in addition to the fact that a few hours ago there was a fight in CERESO 3 pic.twitter.com/fvCFb20o7z – Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) August 12, 2022

Around 5:00 p.m., unidentified persons shot at a convenience store belonging to the “Del Rio Superettes” chain located on Zaragoza Boulevard and Sierra Tarahumara Street in the Las Montañas neighborhood.

At almost 6:00 p.m., the most violent attack was reportedwhere two women were killed, apparently one of them was pregnant and another undetermined number of people were injured.

This event happened in a branch of the “Circle K” chain, located on Oscar Flores Avenue and Juan Escutia Street. Local workers reported that one of the fatalities was pregnant and that another of the victims was at the scene because they were just hiring her.

A gas station located on Manuel Gómez Morín and San Antonio streets was shot at. Data collected at the scene indicates that four men wearing helmets detonated firearms against the gasoline pumps and then fled aboard a silver Jetta car.

Shots were also reported at another gas station located on Ramón Rayón and Margarita Herrera streets in the Praderas de los Álamos neighborhood, fortunately no one was injured.

