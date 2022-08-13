Violence in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, leaves at least 11 dead, reports AMLO

Wave of violence in Ciudad Juárez leaves 11 dead 0:45

(Cnn in Spanish) — The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported this Friday that the day of violence in Ciudad Juárez left 11 people dead.

“Something that had not occurred and hopefully will not be repeated because the civilian population was attacked, innocent as a kind of retaliation. It was not only the confrontation between two groups but the moment came when they began to shoot civilians, innocent people , then this is the most unfortunate thing about this matter,” said the president.

For their part, Mexican authorities indicated that among the people killed in the clashes is a radio announcer. The undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo Mejía, explained that it all started with a fight inside the state prison Cereso Number 3, where a group belonging to the Chapos were attacked by members of the Mexicles. According to Mejía, this generated a fight that ended with two inmates killed by firearms and 20 wounded.

The secretary indicated that the prison authorities were able to reestablish control, but that alleged members of the Mexicles began riots against the population that left 9 dead. Among the fatalities, there is a Mega Radio announcer and three other people who provided technical service to the station, Mejía detailed at President López Obrador’s morning press conference this Friday.

The official added that six alleged members of the Mexicles who would have participated in these events were detained, while they continue to search for the others responsible. Public order was restored as reported by the city’s mayor, he added.

On Thursday night, the governor of Chihuahua, Mary Campos, reported on her verified Twitter account that deaths were reported from the clashes in Ciudad Juárez, but did not provide a specific figure.

Campos pointed out that he immediately ordered the deployment of operations in the town and added that the entire state force, together with federal and municipal authorities, will work to restore order in Ciudad Juárez.

As a result of these violent events, the Ministry of Public Education indicated that classes are suspended at the Technological Institute of Ciudad Juárez on Friday.

The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez also canceled classes for this Friday and Saturday as a result of the violent events in the city.

With information from Adrián Ledezma and Florencia Trucco.