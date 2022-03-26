Violence in El Gordo y la Flaca? Raúl de Molina hits Carlitos “the producer” while on air, by Univision

The video of the blow that Raúl de Molina gave Carlitos “the producer” Being on the air on Univision in El Gordo y la Flaca, it has already reached social networks. The video is even on YouTube. On the Longtongue Live channel they even open the video broadcast with this question: “Aggression or a joke in bad taste?”

It is likely that the moment that has been shared was planned by the production, since Carlitos was even in disguise. Unfortunately jokes generate this type of reaction, some like them, others find them in bad taste. While some tales really take it seriously.

The video has some comments and there it reads: “They gossip about anything, how boring.” While others say: “How rude. Also violent”, “It was aggression”. These messages exemplify how the same fact can be seen by several people in different ways, and the spectrum of interpretation is so wide that not everyone is going to be pleased with what they see.

This situation, in addition, also reached the ears of Gossip No Like. Javier commented that apparently the day he was there, the mood in the program was not entirely calm.

Today, on the other hand, Raúl de Molina’s birthday was being celebrated in advance. It is known then that the spirits were good and there you can see how the relationship between Raúl and Carlitos the producer remains the same as always. Probably this incident that many are judging was nothing more than a joke for entertainment.

Today Raúl even danced with Carlitos, making a movement of the hips that everyone is commenting on today, too.

Read more about Raúl de Molina:

Raúl de Molina reveals who is the person he loves most in life after his wife and daughter

Raúl de Molina falls “unconscious” in El Gordo y la Flaca

They say that Raúl de Molina cannot stand Jomari Goyso and they provide alleged video evidence

