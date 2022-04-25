Violence in Liga MX: fans of Cruz Azul and security staged a fight with blows

A man was beaten and appeared covered in blood in photographs and videos (Photo: PEDRO PARDO / AFP)

Through various videos that circulate on social networks, it can be seen that fans of Cruz Azul have a fist fight with staff of the Private Security of the Azteca Stadium, where the match took place.

However, these people only came to separate a lawsuit that was already taking place between two groups. Even you can clearly see that a man is brutally beaten while on the floor. Kicks, hits and punches.

Agents from the Secretariat of Citizen Security arrived at the area of ​​the events without exerting violence, and to try to calm things down. The protection group advanced with their shields through the rain until the lawsuit was diluted.

Another video highlighted that the fight began in tunnel 9, where Cruz Azul fans tried to advance in the middle of a group of police officers. From the area you can clearly see that a wounded man is coming out, who has bleeding all over his face, and his shirt is the same.

Angry Cruz Azul fans fought at the end of the Clausura 2022 tournament match against the team from San Luis in the ESTADO Azteca (Photo: PEDRO PARDO / AFP)

The dialogues are not clear, but various cries can be heard from both parties, and also from women who were present at the sceneand those who begged for the confrontation to stop on the north esplanade.

For its part, the Liga Mx confirmed that the lawsuit took place in the area of ​​tunnel 9 between fans of the local team who were “annoyed by the result” and attacked police officers who were maintaining order.

“The police contained and dispersed the protesters. There were no detainees,” they reported during the statement circulated on their official Twitter @LigaBBVAMX.

Liga MX reported that no arrests have been made so far (Photo: PEDRO PARDO / AFP)

Finally, the representatives of the Mexican League reiterated “their rejection of violence inside and outside the stadiums and calls on the fans to maintain order, respect and healthy coexistence”.

The local team, the Blue Cross Machine, only shared the publication and explanations written in the statement by the Mexican League; so far no details or actions have been provided by the cement workers.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City it only indicated the deployment of the Safe Stadium operation in accesses and area of ​​stands in the Azteca State, but they have not provided any information about the violent actions.

It is also unknown if the man who was seriously injured and can be seen in both videos and photographs, He was helped by the security of the place, or if it was withdrawn without being diagnosed and intervened.

Liga MX repudiated all violence inside and outside the stadiums (Photo: PEDRO PARDO / AFP)

Atlético San Luis gave the big surprise of the day at the end of the first half of their match against Cruz Azul, at the Azteca Stadium, because Ricardo Chávez scored the only goal of the match to win the match, which leaves a record of 4 games won from their last 5 played.

San Luis took the lead towards the end of the first half when Venezuelan Jhon Murillo sent a pass from the left wing to Chávez, who He entered the area, eluded the goalkeeper and converted with a low shot.

Thanks to that good moment, the Atlético de Madrid branch in Mexico now has 23 points, so it is located in the tenth position when one date remains in the calendar.

Blue Cross stumbled for the second time in their last three games and remains with 24 units, in the sixth step and also classified. This is the fifth loss at home for the Machine, which matches what happened to him in the Clausura 2016thus far his worst performance in short tournaments.

With AP information

