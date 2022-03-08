Violence in Mexican soccer: the attack would have been planned

Corregidora Stadium, home of Querétaro

March 07, 2022 2:44 p.m.

Liga MX is experiencing one of its greatest moments of tension in its entire history. Last Saturday, March 5, the Corregidora Stadium witnessed a real carnage by the Gallos Blancos fans on the Atlas fans. So far, more than 20 injuries have been registered, according to official figures.

Although the information provided by the government mentions that there are no deaths, in the videos that circulate on social networks you can see bodies practically breathless and covered in blood. At first it was believed that the attack was due to the heat of the game, but in recent hours several theories have come out.

One of them, and which would be the most delicate, is that the The attack by the Queretans on the Tapatios was planned for a long time and they would have had the support of the stadium authorities to carry it out. That has gained strength in social networks

Planned attack on Atlas fans?

Through the Twitter application, a thread started by the journalist began to circulate Ferdinand Schwartz where he shares some screenshots of information related to the events that occurred in the Corregidora Stadium.

According to what is read, the attacks were orchestrated by a person named Pablo Mendoza, who he would have given the order to the police to open the doors of the stadium to continue with the attacks on the athletes.

To these screenshots, Internet users commented on the publication with other profile images of other people who claim to have participated in the attacks on Saturday. An example of this is a screenshot of a person named Gael Olvera who claims “I have no reason to be ashamed, they deserved it. I’m proud of what I did and I would do it again.”.

Images about the possible deaths during the attacks also circulate in the publication, where people ask for justice for the actions. One of the comments that attracts the most attention is of a page that requires those responsible to surrender, since if they do not, it will begin to release information about them.

In other responses, some claim that the police went to the end of the fight because they were required to do so. TOSome anonymous comments are even asking for the truth to be revealed to those who know, otherwise they will be considered as complicit in the attacks before the followers of the Atlas.

How is the situation going against Querétaro?

So far there is no official announcement that determines the sanction against the Querétaro team. While some assure that the club will be disaffiliated and that the Corregidora Stadium will not have soccer games again, others mention that this is impossible, since it would be a blow to the economy of the league.

Despite that, Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) mentioned the following:

“We will make decisions that protect the fans, and our players. Measures will come with immediate effects and seeking to maintain and improve security in the long term”, This was communicated through social networks.

