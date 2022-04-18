Violence in NY: they find the body of a woman in NY

The New York police are investigating the mysterious case of a 51-year-old woman, found dead in the Forrest Hill area of ​​Queens, New York, the same neighborhood where she lived with her husband and two children, ages 13 and 17. years.

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered by a passerby who noticed blood coming out of a sheath, in which the woman was wrapped.

According to the police, they received a 911 call around eight in the morning of last Holy Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the canvas cover and a dismembered female body inside.

According to the New York Post, the woman’s husband, Howard Klein, was traveling with their eldest son, and the 13-year-old minor was in the house, who was detained for investigation by the police.

The authorities are trying to reconstruct the crime scene, in order to discover the one where Gaal was murdered, and are trying to identify the person who dragged her body to the street, leaving a path of blood from her house.

Local media highlight that the town where the event occurred is an exclusive family area of ​​Queens.

While the authorities continue to investigate the events, the husband of the 51-year-old woman says he fears for his life and that of his children.