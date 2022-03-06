Violence in Querétaro before Atlas goes around the world

The main sports media in the world took up the news that shook Mexican soccer

the outbreak of violence Come in amateurs from Queretaro and Atlas turned the worldand it is that dozens of newspapers throughout the globe detailed and recapitulated what happened this Saturday afternoon in the Corregidora Stadium.

From Argentina, Chile, Spain, to England, Italy and Spain, the facts of the fights between the animation groups of both institutions were told, which had an official balance of 22 injured and two of them seriously, this according to the government of Querétaro.

One of the most critical newspapers was Ole, from Argentina. The South American newspaper gave its main cover to what happened in our country with the title “Liberated Zone: the role of the police in Queretaro vs Atlas”.

In said publication they put “In the pitched battle between the bars of both teams, the security personnel were conspicuous by their absence”, this after they also put some photos and videos of what happened in the stands of the compound of the white roosters.

In addition, they made another note where they put “Horror in Mexico: there would be deaths in a battle between fans.”

The violence in Querétaro before Atlas went around the world. EPA

So, the Chilean newspaper emmol He wrote on his website “A score of injured and suspended the rest of the date: Consequences of the pitched battle between fans in Mexico. It happened in the duel between Queretaro and Atlas”.

In Spain they also recapitulated this episode. The newspaper The world wrote “Shame in Mexico: a pitched fight during the Queretaro–Atlas ends with 22 wounded”. Sports world put on its cover “Tragedy in Mexico due to a brutal fight between fans”, in addition to collecting the suspension of date 9 and a testimony.

The country public” Violence extreme in Mexican soccer: dozens of injured in a campaign battle between fans of Queretaro and Atlas. The fans of the two clubs confront each other with enormous brutality in the stands and force the amateurs to flee through the court”, they wrote in their web edition.

The news also arrived in Canada. The newspaper The Globe and Mail He put “At least 22 injured in a fight in a match in Mexico.”

The popular Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport wrote “Madness in Mexico: brawl and 22 injured, nine serious. Suspended championship. So they added “Madness and violence during the ninth day of the maximum Mexican category in the stadium The corrector from Queretaro. The match between the hosts and Atlas of Guadalajara left 22 injured on the field of play, nine of them in serious condition”.

the dutch newspaper By Telegraaf published “Mexican match suspended after terrifying stadium battle. Dozens of people were injured in strong riots between fans of Mexican soccer clubs Queretaro and Atlas. At least 17 people have been killed, according to various Mexican media, but those numbers have not yet been confirmed.

In England the news also spread, because The Mirror He put “Strong scenes: about 17 dead and 22 injured in a fight between fans in a soccer game in Mexico.” The Sun wrote “Bloodbath. Two fans died after a riot broke out during a soccer match in Mexico at the Corregidora Stadium”.