violence knocks referees offside

“What’s the taste of being an referee” is a book by Nicola Rizzoli, an Italian referee born in 1971, whistle of the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil between Argentina and Germany. The first chapter opens with Rizzoli’s referee debut in a rookie match in 1987, but the debut is anything but positive, so much so that the coach of the defeated team at the end of the game will tell him: “Referee, you are a shame! But who sent you? You are a scandal, but I make you stop immediately, look you cannot referee. I know people in the AIA, they better stop you right away, before someone really slaps you “. (What’s the taste of being a referee, Rizzoli 2015).

Thinking about where Rizzoli has arrived makes one almost laugh when re-examining the statements read previously, but, quoting Luigi Pirandello, it is a question of “A rice that becomes bitter”. Whether it is the best referee in the world or a kid in the first game, the result does not change: the average opinion of any professional will be this. The figure of the race director on the launch pad is the closest thing to solitude, because up to the First Category (Fourth amateur level) there is no help from assistant referees. Which means that you enter the stadium alone, approach the two teams alone, leave the stadium alone at the end of the game. It is a kind of animal law that forces one to hunt or be hunted. At any time there may be an episode that requires a decision to be made in a few moments, in which you are the only one to decide what happens.

This mental identikit, more like Sylvester Stallone in Rambo that to a professional approaching a competition, it is more common than imagined. According to some data, compared to over 33 thousand arbitrators in 2016, to date there are 29 thousand, a drastic drop of 4 thousand units. It is undeniable that Covid has accelerated a selection, which already took place constantly every Sunday, like a drop that gradually digs the rock. Taking into consideration the sporting year 2018/2019, the latest pre-pandemic, emerges from the AIA 2019 Violence Observatory that there were 457 episodes of violence against the referee, of which 200 of a physical nature and 119 of a serious physical nature. More than a third, 171, have materialized in the Third Category (89) and Second Category (81), the two lowest ranks in amateur football. The protagonists are in most cases the soccer players, not for inflating a net, but a referee for 303 times. Follow the senior executives, get mixed up 98 times in events related to abuses, and even characters unrelated to the teams on the field (parents and / or other people present at the stadium) in the remaining ones 56 accidents.

The President of the Italian Referees Association Alfredo Trentalange, during the assembly of section presidents held in Coverciano last October, he expressed himself for greater protection of the referees: “This violence will always remain our priority. We will propose a tightening of penalties and we will always make appeals against sentences that do not appear adequate to us, acting on a legal, administrative and perhaps even legislative level. We must then work on a cultural level, explaining what is behind the boys who take the field and what it means to be a referee “.

The shortage of whistles has created a not indifferent domino effect, so much so as to interrupt championships in regions such as Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Abruzzo, Piedmont and Lombardy. The competent bodies had to resort to a drastic decision, that of appointing referees from the top flight to direct matches of lower categories. The advent of Trentalange as president of The Hague meant that a new and decidedly innovative project was proposed, the double membership. A boy aged 14 to 17 can be both a referee and a footballer: “When a young footballer enters the locker room and talks about the different experience he is having, he brings his teammates closer to the boy who will direct their game the following Sunday. And then he can explain the regulation because, let’s face it, hardly anyone has ever read it “.

There is no doubt that the situation has literally got out of hand over the years, the daughter of carelessness and of mistreatment of the arbitrator. It is almost always forgotten that a referee is an ordinary guy who in everyday life studies, works, has a family, affections, hobbies and aspirations like anyone else, and is therefore not a figure belonging to who knows what celestial sphere. The final reflection is offered once again by Nicola Rizzoli, who with clarity and class looks at the situation from a broader perspective: “Almost everyone who talks about football has played football at least once in their life. Almost everyone who talks about referees has never refereed a game in their life ”.