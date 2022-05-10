NewsUS

Violent acts increase due to the “armed strike” of the Clan del Golfo in Colombia

Bus burned in Antioquia during the first day of the "armed strike"

After the extradition to the United States this week of alias Otoniel, the criminal organization that the narco leader directed, the Clan del Golfo, retaliated and began an “armed strike.”

In four days of violent attacks, six deaths have been reported and 180 vehicles attacked on different roads in the country.

Photos and videos of various towns have circulated on social networks in which graffiti alluding to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as the criminal organization is also known, appeared.

The local press, for its part, shared parts of the statement signed by the (AGC), in which they announce that in the departments of Antioquia, Chocó and Córdoba “all social, economic, educational and cultural activities are suspended” until the next May 10.

Source link

