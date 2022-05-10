Violent acts increase due to the “armed strike” of the Clan del Golfo in Colombia

Drafting

BBC News World

May 7, 2022 Updated May 8, 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, Bus burned in Antioquia during the first day of the “armed strike”

After the extradition to the United States this week of alias Otoniel, the criminal organization that the narco leader directed, the Clan del Golfo, retaliated and began an “armed strike.”

In four days of violent attacks, six deaths have been reported and 180 vehicles attacked on different roads in the country.

Photos and videos of various towns have circulated on social networks in which graffiti alluding to the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as the criminal organization is also known, appeared.

The local press, for its part, shared parts of the statement signed by the (AGC), in which they announce that in the departments of Antioquia, Chocó and Córdoba “all social, economic, educational and cultural activities are suspended” until the next May 10.

During the attacks known in Colombia as “armed strikes”, criminal groups block roads, restrict free mobility and send threatening messages that force the closure of commercial establishments and the suspension of classes in schools and universities.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Graffiti allusive to the criminal organization have begun to appear

In response to the events, the interior minister, diego molanoattended regional security councils in the most affected areas.

Molano revealed that Wilver Giraldo, alias ‘Sipoas’, and Jesús Ávila Villadiego, alias ‘Chiquito Malo’, assumed leadership of the criminal group after Otoniel’s capture in 2021.

Molano also announced that they have increased the reward for each of the leaders

Although there has been no guarantee of security for the inhabitants of the most affected areas, the Army has begun to escort caravans of vehicles on nine highways in the country, in order to prevent them from being attacked by the criminal organization.

The Clan of the Gulf

Also called Autodefensas Gaitanistas, Los Urabeños or Clan Úsuga, the Clan is one of the main criminal organizations in Colombia and is dedicated to drug trafficking and illegal mining.

According to a report by the National Police and the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, the criminal organization has a presence in 211 of the 1,103 municipalities in the country.

It is estimated that more than thousand men They acted under the leadership of alias Otoniel, most of them former members of the extinct guerrilla of the Popular Liberation Army (EPL) and the self-defense groups.

And that has an explanation. Otoniel himself was part of the EPL and, when this guerrilla group demobilized in 1991, he decided to change sides: he became a member of the self-defense groups that occupied the Urabá region, in northwestern Colombia.

Otoniel, whose name is Darío Antonio Úsuga David, was extradited this week to the US and pleaded not guilty before a federal prosecutor in New York, waived his request for bail and awaits a jury trial.