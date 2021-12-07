VIOLENT ATLANTIC STORM, gusts over 120 km / h in Great Britain and beyond «3B Meteo

reading time

Storm over the UK

EVENING UPDATE TUESDAY 7 DECEMBER. The Atlantic Depression is in better shape than ever and is showing its full force as can be seen in the image below. Winds continue to blow stormy over the British Isles and north-west France. The prefrontal part of the perturbation is bringing heavy rains on France, England, northern Iberian countries and Scotland, on the latter it is snowing even at hilly altitudes. More scattered showers including thunderstorms between Ireland and Wales where the cold front is acting.

In a few hours this massive disturbance will also land on Italy where heavy snow is expected in the north of the country. Attention also to heavy rains and thunderstorms and to strong winds and storm surges in the central-southern Tyrrhenian Sea.

Storm over North West Europe

A deep depression system (up to 960 hPa) called “Barra” is currently affecting Great Britain bringing severe bad weather with rains and stormy winds in particular on Ireland. But let’s see in detail how this Atlantic depression is acting in terms of numbers.

STRONG WIND ON THE BRITISH ISLANDS. Rotational cyclonic ventilation is literally wiping out Ireland and is poised to hit the UK with all its might. On the southwestern coasts of Ireland, gusts from the western quadrants of up to 120-140 km / h are recorded. Strong winds also in Dublin, usually more sheltered from other areas, here too the gusts exceeded 70 km / h from the South-East. The same goes for North West France, West England, Wales and Cornwall. Strong winds up to 50-60km / h (increasing) also between Bournemouth and Southampton on the south coast, still moderate in London. Storm surges with waves up to 9-11 meters on the west-facing coasts, also on the Bay of Biscay.

LOTS OF RAIN AND SOME SNOW. In addition to the stormy winds we find widespread rains which are currently particularly affecting Northern Ireland, Eastern Ireland and the West of the United Kingdom. In the next few hours, the areas further east with the snow which will fall to hilly heights over northern England and Scotland.

IN THE NEXT HOURS. This very intense depression system is moving towards the East and will also bring severe bad weather to France, the Netherlands, Denmark and South Norway, with stormy winds, locally over 100 km / h, and major storm surges until Thursday.

In short, a real Atlantic storm is affecting the North-Western areas of Europe and will be complicit in the new bad weather that will affect Italy on the day of the Immaculate Conception, bringing widespread snowfalls to the plain in the North.

