“Violent behavior, fascist chants and Nazi greetings”. France bans Marseille for Lazio fans. The reaction: “Free offenses”

No trip to Marseille for the Lazio fans. This was decided by the French government and in particular by the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, who signed an order forbidding the Biancocelesti supporters to travel to the transalpine city for the match against Olympique on Thursday evening, valid for phase a groups of the Europa League. The decision, which is already being discussed, is due to the “violent behavior of some of its supporters”.

“People who regularly create problems”

“Lazio fans are prohibited from going to Marseille, either individually or in groups, and by any means – it is written in the ordinance -. They will be forbidden to enter any French border, road, port, railway and airport and also (for those who were already in France ed) in the metropolitan area of ​​Marseille “. All this, according to the ministry, “due to the violent behavior of certain groups of Lazio fans, who regularly create problems in the city centers and around the stadiums where they play”. Yet precisely in Marseille there have already been accidents, with 32 injured (almost all policemen) and 5 arrests, on 30 September last on the occasion of the match against Galatasaray. This is why we want to avoid the risk that certain events are repeated, given the non-idyllic relations between the Lazio and OM supporters. It should be remembered that on the occasion of the first leg match (which ended 0-0 at the Olimpico on October 21st) Marseille fans were banned from traveling to Rome.

“Fascist songs and Nazi greetings”

But that’s not all because, again from the note from the French government, the ban on Lazio fans also has another reason. In fact, the “habit” of some Biancocelesti supporters of “singing fascist songs and making the Nazi salute” is mentioned. The Ministry also recalls that on the last occasion in which Marseille hosted Lazio, on 25 October 2018, “four people were stabbed the night before the match, in clashes that involved almost 200 people” and that even on the day of the match there were incidents between the two supporters. And it is precisely because of this three-year episode that, according to Lazio’s organized supporters, the travel ban would have arrived. A decision that will also cause discussion at the political level.

Lazio: “Free offenses, Italian diplomacy intervenes”

“The decision by the French Ministry of the Interior to ban Lazio fans from traveling to the city of Marseille as a precaution is not surprising and is in line with what the Italian authorities have already decided in the first leg. application of the ordinance on a national scale and its unjustifiable reasons (which was also reported on the national news): Lazio cannot accept a free offense to all the Biancoceleste fans and to the Company itself, which has always fought with actions violent behaviors and all types of discrimination are concrete, inside and outside the stadiums “. This is what we read in a note from the SS Lazio.

“The Lazio Sports Society – continues the note – has always put in place initiatives aimed at promoting the value principles of sport and overcoming all barriers of a social, cultural, economic, ethnic and religious nature, as has been widely recognized even at the highest level We have also seen that violence in stadiums is unfortunately still a widespread and worrying phenomenon, starting from what happened recently at the Velodrome in Marseille. We therefore expect a clarification from the French institutions and a clear stance of the our diplomacy towards expressions of indifference that should outrage all Italians, regardless of whether they are fans or not and the colors of their flags “.