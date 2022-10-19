Violent death of a barrista attributed to state security elements remains in impunity » Criterio.hn

Tegucigalpa. The violent death of the young 21-year-old barrista Wilson Ariel Pérez Hernández, who was shot down in the north of the country on May 31 of this year, has caused a series of contradictions between the competent authorities since the first events.

Given the controversy, which involves “security elements” of the State more than four months after this young man was murdered, the case has not yet been fully clarified, the Deputy Minister of Security, Julissa Villanueva, has ruled out that it is an execution extrajudicial, while the forensic doctor Denis Castro Bobadilla affirms the opposite.

According to the version of the National Police, the young man was part of the criminal structure Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), known by the alias of “Palabrero” and was killed after a confrontation with elements of the extinct National Anti-Maras and Gang Force ( FNAMP), a force created by the former president and now extradited for drug trafficking crimes Juan Orlando Hernández and which command of the Army was taken away to pass it into the hands of the National Police.

While the president of the Committee for the Defense of Human Rights in Honduras (Codeh), Hugo Maldonado, contradicted this version and stated that Pérez was going to voluntarily surrender to the police authorities so that they would be the ones to know the facts and review the case and the seriousness of the crime that the young man had committed.

In relation to this case and days close to what happened with the barrista, the team of Criterion.hn interviewed the head of the Human Rights Secretariat, Natalie Roque, who expressed concern about the conduct of the Public Ministry (MP), for preventing the results of the young man’s autopsy from being known, given that they refused to deliver the analyzes to human rights organizations.

Roque pointed out that hindering the revelation of the type of death of the barrista was due to superior orders from the questioned Honduran Prosecutor’s Office.

Four months after Pérez’s death, the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Against Life (FEDCV), in team with the Technical Criminal Investigation Agency (ATIC), today presented a fiscal requirement to four police officers allegedly involved in the death. violence of Pérez Hernández.

The MP also confirmed that the barrista violently lost his life at the hands of police officers assigned to the FNAMP who entered the victim’s home, he fled in an effort to save his life, while the uniformed officers shot him with firearms. fire where he was injured, then he was subdued and tortured and after that he lost his life.

The MP certifies that the firearm found, fixed and raised at the crime scene by the Police Directorate of Investigations (DPI) corresponds to a Girsan brand pistol, series T6368-11 G 00020, which was stolen by FNAMP agents. on October 16, 2020 in an operation carried out in Quimistán, Santa Bárbara.

Criterion.hn obtained an interview with the communications officer of the National Police, Miguel Martínez Madrid, without delving into the subject, stated that the institution is collaborating with the MP in any investigative diligence involving the elements involved in the death of the barrista.

He added that they will do everything that the MP requests for the investigative process, “we cannot intervene in the investigation because they are part or members of this institution, it is the MP who leads the technical and scientific investigations of the case,” he said.

The cause of death of the barrista has been in a panorama full of confusion and contradictions, no matter how hard the police authorities tried to change their versions, the scientific evidence showed what happened.

The autopsy performed on the body establishes that the trajectory of the bullets that ended his life is from back to front, as reported by sources from the Public Ministry, while the police have stated that it was in the confrontation between gangs.

According to the autopsy, the body of the young Real España fan had bruises and when he was recognized by his relatives they also confirmed it and assured that his relative was tortured and later murdered by the police.

Forensic doctor Denis Castro Bobadilla and former director of Forensic Medicine, in a recent interview with Criterion.hn He assured that the young man did not die in a confrontation and that he was the victim of a “beating” before he died.

“I am a specialist on the subject, what was presented to me was a photograph where I was seeing the surface of the skin and there are bruises, it would have to be confirmed or ruled out, but that is nothing more than blows,” he assured.

Likewise, he indicated that in a confrontation, as the authorities state, the casings remain on the scene and what has happened is recorded in the news book and, as far as he knew, neither of these two things occurred in the violent act.

The death of Pérez Hernández was involved in a dark story that is told in different ways and with various versions, what cannot be told from various perspectives and cannot be hidden is that the young man was exposed to the media while he was with life.

Not satisfied with that, his body was also exposed while the Forensic Medicine studies were being carried out. In the leaked images, the young man is observed with bruises, without fingernails and without a tongue.

Deputy Minister Villanueva told the media that her nails had been removed to be analyzed by forensic teams, however, more than four months after what happened, no one has provided further details about the results of said analysis.

It is important to mention that the Directorate of Police Disciplinary Affairs (DIDADPOL) also investigated this case, the investigation team Criterion.hn He requested an interview with the person in charge of communications, Jessy Amador, who replied that he was going to ask his superior if he could attend.

As there was no response from Amador, the interview was requested directly with the director of DIDADPOL, Marcela Amaya, who stated that the requests are channeled through Amador, however, at the end of the article, neither of them responded to any more messages.