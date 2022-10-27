Violent deaths have increased in 2022, according to Legal Medicine

Homicide. Photo: Colprensa

According to the most recent statistical bulletin of the Colombian Institute of Legal Medicine, corresponding to September 2022, it is possible to determine that violent deaths in Colombia have increased by 7.6% compared to the period January-September 2021. Of the total of 20,584 deaths violent events that have occurred so far, 47.8% were homicides.

Specifically, there have been 1,453 more deaths than last year. Homicides increased slightly: there were 172 more homicides, for a variation of 1.78% and a total of 9,844 deaths. On the other hand, the number of people who lost their lives in traffic accidents increased by 13.6%: 6,011 people have died, 722 more than the previous year.

In total, 47.8% of violent deaths in Colombia during this period corresponded to homicides, while 29.20% of cases were road accidents and 12.76% were accidental deaths. Finally, 10.22% of these deaths were suicides.

With regard to deaths in non-road accidents, the variation was even wider: 2,626 people have died in these circumstances, 344 more than in 2021; 15.07% more. Deaths by suicide increased by 11.39%: so far 2,103 people have lost their lives for this reason, 215 more than last year.

Men are the ones who have perished the most in violent conditions this year, according to the forensic entity. 92% of people who died from homicides were men, as were 82% of those who died in traffic events, 83% of those who lost their lives in road accidents and 80% of those who took their own lives.

When reviewing the data from Forensic Medicine by age groups, the Colombians most involved in violent deaths are those between the ages of 20 and 29. Of the total number of homicides, this age group accounted for 38.2% of the dead. They also put 27% of deaths in road accidents, 13% of those killed in other accidents and 27.7% of suicides.

The report also includes figures of minors who died in violent circumstances. 469 minors were victims of homicide, of which 148 were adolescents. 255 minors died in road accidents and 362 died in off-road accidents. Regarding suicide cases, 236 lost their lives by their own hands and 224 of them were minors between 12 and 17 years old. In total, 1,422 children and adolescents died violently between January and September of this year.

The city with the most reports of violent deaths is, by far, Bogotá: there were 749 homicides, 437 deaths in traffic accidents, 229 accidental deaths and 297 suicides, for a total of 1,712 cases. In second place is Cali, with 705 homicides, 237 deaths on the roads, 119 accidental deaths and 92 suicides, for a total of 1,153 deaths. Medellín is third, by far, with 734 reports of violent deaths from all causes.

