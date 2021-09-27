Violent men, in the rooms where those who hate women are treated: “Discarded one in three”

Aletto with the Enemy: the film with Julia Roberts that tells the story of a woman abused by the man she married

C. tall and robust enough, and immediately says that he is not convinced that having group treatment with other men – some with really disreputable faces – is the solution to his problems, but since he does not want to lose his wife he has decided to try also this. She says that their relationship started to go wrong immediately after the birth of their first child, that they can no longer understand each other, that she has changed …





C.’s story: I always think about losing it and I get violent C. is fifty years old, lives in the province and works as a house painter. He swears he tried in every way to make things go well, but there was nothing he could do. And then his fault too…. The psychotherapist listens to him, and it doesn’t take long to understand that C.’s great difficulty is to put himself in his wife’s shoes, to understand her needs and what she is feeling. precisely this misunderstanding that pushes him to read the partner’s behavior as provocations. Then, the painter confides, he has doubts about his masculinity, since he can’t have a satisfying relationship, even from a sexual point of view. He says he’s worried about his son and then says that he, as a child, his father hardly ever saw him. He was always at work, and even his free time was more willingly spent outside the home, with his friends. But it always comes back to the wife: Last week we had a fight and I pushed her. Why did you argue? When I am worried, if I realize that I am not in control of the situation, then I feel anger rising. This is why the quarrel arose: I did not know where and with whom she had been. And I was afraid of losing it….

Ten femicides in the region: projects on the territory This year there have been ten femicides in Veneto, four in September alone. But crimes are the tip of the iceberg of a much wider phenomenon, made up of daily blows and threats, but also of psychological violence – more or less subtle – insults, stalking. To break the spiral, there is also this tool: the recovery centers for abused men such as that of the R Group in Padua, or the Male Change project in Montebelluna (Treviso), or A new male in Rovigo. In Bassano, on the other hand, the Ares Aps association, in 2019 had inaugurated the first apartment in Veneto intended to host violent men. An experience that aimed to remove the perpetrator from the family environment, avoiding (as almost always happens) that the victim has to leave. The project ended in June due to lack of budget.

Who forced by the judge: men of all ages There are those who turn to specialized centers because they are forced by the lawyer or by the judge, and those who instead (but a minority) show up spontaneously because they have understood that alone they cannot control violence. There is no identikit of the aggressive partner. Here we see men from all walks of life, from doctor to worker, from unemployed to manager. And of all ages: we take care of adults, but there are cases of children even 16 years old who raise their hands on their girlfriend or who attack their mother assures the psychotherapist Antonio Didonfrancesco, who is the referent of the Paduan service.

The work of psychologists At his side, the psychologists Marco Nicastro, Laura Celso and Elisa Zoldan work. Maltreatment in the family is much more widespread than is believed: the absence of a strong social condemnation due to the fact that, until a few years ago, a patriarchal model was in force, with the woman subordinate to the male. Here in Veneto there is a proverb that says a lot about what are the characteristics that one expects from one’s wife: that the piasa, that the pocket and that the stag at home. That he likes it, that he is silent and that he stays at home.

Not everyone has access to the group: a third is discarded in the interviews The men treated in Padua access group treatment only after a series of individual interviews: A third of them are discarded, because we understand that the awareness of having a problem has not yet matured within them, explains Nicastro. And if you don't understand that there is something wrong with your behavior, you can never get better. The actual therapy – here they call it the path – involves one meeting a week for at least a year. Then another six months of periodic consultations. Each group consisted of eight men and two therapists, one of whom always a psychologist, because they have to learn to discuss their emotions even in front of a woman, adds Didonfrancesco.

Abusive men mask shame with violence At each session, a different topic develops. The two specialists present it, rattle off data, research. And then it’s up to the participants to tell their point of view: A more effective group path is because we are mirrored in the other, we listen to our fellow man and we can more easily accept criticism and advice from him. In the closet, with all the men seated facing each other, phrases heard many times run after each other: She provokes me, She talks too much, She always wants to do her own thing. And that’s where you start to understand your mistakes. The truth – explains Nicastro – that these men are often afraid. A woman who “talks too much” a woman who says things that expose them and reveal their weaknesses. The abusive male often masks shame with violence.

The Divorced Employee: This experience changed me There is also talk of paternity, because the abuse extends from the wife to the children, and even more often children are forced to see the father who rages on the mother: Being a father is a difficult condition to manage, especially with a separation in the middle one of the participants unleashes. He is 38 years old, he is an employee in a company in the capital: Since my wife left me, I have seen little of my son. But today, thanks to this experience that allowed me to dig into emotions, I can understand how important it is to put aside old grudges and frustrations, to leave room for my child’s serenity. Just smile at me, and I find the strength I need to go on.

A tool that works: the number of relapses is low The path seems to work: seven years after the start of the activities, the Sum of Padua can boast an extremely low rate of recidivism among the participants. Our goal – assured Didonfrancesco – that we leave here changed. You learn to express your feelings by talking to your partner and listening to what she has to say. Because all experts agree on one thing: violence in the family can only be stopped with a cultural revolution. Maybe it also involves young people. And maybe it starts from the schools: A male – concludes the coordinator of the Sum – will never be violent towards the partner if he has understood that the woman does not possess himself. The road to a healthy relationship is the one that leads to trust in the other. And, first of all, in themselves.