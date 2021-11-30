violent! This is what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be eating in a week

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) his muscles of steel a favor. The actor regularly lives up to his tough guy name and shows up in movies, on the red carpet and on social media in solid body coaching. But these muscles don’t come by themselves. The former wrestler regularly goes to the gym, pushes heavy weights and follows a strict diet. Dwayne uses a combination of snacks and calorie bombs for an average of a week.

according to health line A muscular man consumes more than five thousand calories a day to build muscle mass and continue his training. This is about double the recommended amount for a man of his age. The Rock serves seven different meals a day. Six days a week, he mainly focuses on protein-rich foods. Fish, chicken, egg and protein powders are on the menu. There are also whole carbohydrates and vegetables.

The fitness fanatic regularly plans a cheat day for the seventh day [deutsch: Schummeltag] a. Sunday prepares for the shopping that chokes during the week. He is particularly fond of burgers, fries or pancakes. occupation Instagram The Hollywood star regularly points out how much she loves eating this type of fast food.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in August 2020

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in October 2020

Classic “The Rocks” daily meal

