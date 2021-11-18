“Violent video against Aoc”. And Congress censors the GOP deputy

The US House voted a motion of censure against the Republican congressman from Arizona, Paul Gosar. Reason? The Conservative MP, very close to Donald Trump, posted on Twitter an animated video of him killing dem star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. This is a measure that is rarely adopted by the American Congress. Defining the video “ a clear threat to the life of a legislator “The Democrats argued that Gosar’s conduct would not be tolerated in any other workplace, least of all in Congress. The vote to censor and strip him of his committee posts was approved with 223 votes in favor and 207 against. As the agency reports Agi, two Republicans joined the Democrats in the vote: Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who have long been at odds with the Gop majority still tied to former President Trump.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Exceeded the limit”. Pelosi: “Dangerous actions”

The leader of the republican minority, Kevin McCarthy, called the vote a “ power abuse “by Democrats to distract the population from the real problems plaguing the nation, such as skyrocketing inflation. McCarthy explained that dem censorship represents” new standard which will continue to be applied in the future “; the Democrats have objected that there is nothing political in this provision vis-à-vis Gosar.” These actions require a response. We cannot tolerate MPs joking about murder “said the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.” This is both a danger to our elected officials and an insult to the institutions “. In her speech, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stressed that” our work here is important. Our example matters. There is meaning in our service. And as a leader, in this country, we cannot incite violence against our colleagues. And this is where we have to draw the line. “

Paul Gosar, for his part, stressed that the video published on social “ it wasn’t violent at all “and who did not mean” offend anyone “. It is then compared to Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first treasury secretary, also censored by Congress. As the Time, the decision to censor Gosar, one of the “strongest” punishments the House can deliver, was only the fourth in nearly 40 years and is just the latest example of the tensions that have shaken Congress since the 2020 elections, as well as the extreme polarization that the country experiences. Democratic Congressman Charles Rangel, the former chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, was the last to be censored in 2010 for financial misconduct.

Who is Paul Gosar