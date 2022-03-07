Violet: The color with which you will conquer spring

One of the star colors for this spring-summer is violet, this fabulous tone that results from the mixture of red and blue, is identified as a color that conveys delicacy, sensitivity, luxury, elegance, spirituality, royalty, In addition to being associated with magic, and yes, it really does magic with the joy and lucidity it brings to those who wear it.

An excellent choice to add color to life and that is associated with leadership, strength, union, and It has become a complete symbol of femininity. Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens confirm that this distinctive color will reign in spring.

For the Maison Valentino show, Vanessa opted to wear a dress in a soft shade of purple, with transparencies that allowed the skin of her arms, chest and torso to be appreciated, she added shorts under the dress, in a higher shade of purple, complementing with a handbag in a brighter shade of the radiant seasonal color that elevates any outfit.

The variety of this color that empowers the female figure, allows this season’s garments to be worn in all its splendor.