‘Violeta’, Isabel Allende’s centenary between two pandemics – Books

(ANSA) – ROME, JAN 20 – ISABEL ALLENDE, VIOLETA (FELTRINELLI, PP 368, EURO 20) The century-long life of Violeta del Valle opens and closes with a pandemic. epic story in his eagerly awaited new novel, ‘Violeta’, which will be in bookstores on February 3 for Feltrinelli, in translation by Elena Liverani. The writer – awarded in 2014 by Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – gives us another of her extraordinary portraits of women through a life that spans a century of extraordinary events, lived between Chile, the United States and Norway. And it evokes the del Valle clan of the ‘House of the Spirits’, his first novel, a masterpiece of magical realism, which became a film directed by Bille August with Jeremy Irons, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Winona Ryder and Antonio Banderas.



The centenary Violeta del Valle, witness of the great upheavals of the twentieth century, in these pages tells her story to Camilo: she remembers the devastating torments of love, the times of poverty but also of wealth, the terrible grief and immense joys. Born on a stormy night in 1920, the first female after five turbulent males, Violeta’s life is marked by extraordinary events: the echo of the Great War is still strong and the Spanish flu virus lands on the coasts of Chile almost at the exact moment. of his birth.



Thanks to the foresight of the father, the family emerged unscathed from this crisis only to face another one, when the Great Depression compromised the elegant urban lifestyle that Violeta had known until then. Her family loses everything and is forced to retire to a remote, wild and beautiful region of the country where the girl comes of age and meets her first suitor.



Against the backdrop of her alternating fortunes, Allende tells us about a country whose political and social upheavals only over time Violeta learns to decipher. And it is also thanks to this awareness that her transformation takes place with the commitment to the struggle for women’s rights. (HANDLE).

