Violeta Isfel: the new house of the actress who got thanks to the sale of hamburgers | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Like many people around the world, Isfel Violet suffered the effects of the pandemic coronavirus because he lost job opportunities in acting and his economic situation was greatly affected, reaching the extreme of living in a social interest house in Mexico with his son Omar, until an idea lit his way.

From one moment to another, the actress brought out the general public IsfelBurgersa store dedicated to the sale of hamburgers with which he improved his life in those hard times, when making money was something urgent for anyone in the world.

That business, which he has already closed to dedicate himself to acting again and due to rent debts, helped him improve his economy and buy a new house and thus move with his son to start a new life and, possibly, better.

THE NEW HOUSE OF VIOLETA ISFEL

Through a video posted on the YouTube account of Omar Isfelson of the well-known Mexican actress, the story of moving to a new house in the city of Pachuca, in the Mexican state of Hidalgo, was known.

Although the property is not appreciated much, it was possible to see that it is located in a locality with a better infrastructure than the previous one and that the other houses are also very similar.

In addition, this means a new beginning in the lives of the two after a very difficult time, in which the economic crisis was very hard and everything seemed to be more complicated.

WHY DID VIOLETA ISFEL CLOSE HER HAMBURGER BUSINESS?

In an interview with the Mexican television program “First Hand”, Violeta Isfel announced that she had closed her hamburger business. The Mexican actress explained that she made this decision because the rents of the premises rose and it became impossible to pay them.

“We had to pause because rents rose as if there were no tomorrow. They become impossible to pay. That has slowed us down a bit. I preferred to pause before going into debt or doing something that wasn’t cool or fun.”Isfel explained.

“When a business begins to be an accumulation of debts, it is time to stop and say ‘I don’t want to make a bad impression on anyone’; You have to be as honorable as possible and that’s exactly what we’ve been doing from the beginning.”he added.

WHO IS VIOLET ISFEL?

Violeta Isfel Garma García is a Mexican actress, singer and model, known for playing Antonella Rincón in the television series Atrévete a soñar and for roles in telenovelas such as A lucky family, Because love rules and My husband has a family, and for being the voice of the character of Mavis Dracula in the films Hotel Transylvania, Hotel Transylvania 2 and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.