Violeta Mangriñán has the most original autumn jeans and they are from the María Pombo brand

Jeans are the quintessential pants in all the wardrobes of all fashion ‘insiders’. Of course, this autumn, we have left them relegated to the background by the suit pants, double-waisted pants, cargo pants and parachute pants. Because this fall there are more pants on trend than ever, but always Cowboys they are there waiting for us to remember them, that we remember that they always do the look. and it has arrived Violeta Mangriñán to remind us this weekend that these dark blue jeans and the most original of the brand Mary Pombo to do a look casual weekend.

Related news

With an obvious rocker point, it is also the way in version Jean to resurrect this 2000s trend which was accompanied by rather large t-shirts of music groups and fringed ankle boots or boots cowboy (which by the way, everything indicates that they are going to be the great winners of the season), and whose maximum reference we can point to Kate Mossalthough there were also more famous English women in this fashion at that time, such as alexa chung either Sienna Miller, for lovers of the most boho version of this trend. But Violeta Mangriñán makes it clear that we need these jeans from Name the Brand, María Pombo’s signature.

Violeta Mangriñán with original jeans. PHOTO: @purple

When Violeta Mnagriñán puts on a garment on her Instagram account, we are clear that we will not stop seeing it on the street and in other influencers. And that is what has happened to us when we see these autumn jeans with the most special print. While it has been one of the great forgotten and relegated during the summer in favor of linen pants or other similar and light materials, with the arrival of october and the back to the city takes back his throne favorite pants of any female wardrobe.

Melrose pants, by Name the Brand (89.95 euros)

Tie dye jeans. PHOTO: name the brand

It’s about this high waist straight denim pants in dark blue with positioned tie dye details.