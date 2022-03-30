Violeta Mangriñán has the patches for the contour of the eyes that triumph among the famous: they smooth wrinkles, illuminate the look and eliminate bags and dark circles

The most viral cosmetic of social networks are eye patches and many celebrities have already joined this

beauty trend. Violeta Mangriñán is one of them and has opted for a particular option that has already conquered celebrities and influencers from all over the world. A good example is the model and actress Cara Delevingne, who has also shared some photos on Instagram in which we see her with these patches on.

The treatment we are referring to is

the Eye Reviver Patches and they are brought to us by what is perhaps the most famous luxury firm: Dior. It is a moisturizing mask for the eye area that we are sure will win you over due to its wonderful anti-fatigue effect.

Eye Reviver Patches and Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum /



Dior



They are decorated with

the emblematic logo of the firm. This gives them a very original touch that makes it inevitable to share the image on Instagram and that’s why you don’t stop seeing them on social networks. But not only do they provide fun photography, they are also very effective.

Have

a smoothing and refreshing function It gives the face a young and healthy appearance. In addition, its cold effect acts against the effects of fatigue (such as puffiness and dark circles) while bringing light to the eyes.

Your application is very simple. Simply place them under the eyes (after applying the contour serum) and leave them on for ten minutes. Each kit contains two pairs of single-use patches, as well as a miniature of Capture Totale Super Potent Eye Serum. This pack is priced at

29 euros.

Aqua-Patch Anti-Fatigue Lines/Wrinkles /



Germain de Capuccini



Another option that is also very effective are

The Aqua-Patch Anti-Fatigue Lines/Wrinkles by Germaine de Cappuccini. They give the eye contour a rested and youthful appearance. As for its price, it is 10.12 euros.