Viomi robot vacuum cleaner (Xiaomi subsidiary) at half price

It normally costs 669.00, while now in super offer on TomTop. Let’s talk about a robot vacuum cleaner with a system of laser navigation to recognize the environment and move around it without hindrance, in combination with 12 multi-directional sensors and the support of artificial intelligence. The product is shipped from the warehouse in Germany by TomTop.

It is a product of Viomi, subsidiary less than Xiaomi, of comparable quality to that of other more expensive brands. A real top of the range that offers a suction power of 2700 pa together with the washing function. Also, you can easily create your own customized cleaning plan. Viomi S9 can memorize multiple maps intelligently and, once it is running, you can safely forget about it.

There automatic dust collection function able to automatically empty the dirt collected after cleaning and thanks to the LED display and toapp we will always remember when to empty the bag.

The high-capacity battery 5200 mAh, guarantees an autonomy of 220 minutes and allows the robot to clean up to 320 square meters at a time.

The motorized and miniaturized pressure tank can precisely control the water spray and its flow rate, so as to avoid leaks and damage to the floor. There washing mode of the robot vacuum cleaner and floor cleanermoreover, it does not require any specific detergent or product. The tank must be filled with water only.

The package includes 3 bags, each of them has about a month of autonomy, while the app supports the Italian, English, German and Chinese languages.