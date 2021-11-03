Vip and princely weddings in Italy

Saying “yes, I do” is always an important event. And if you are also a world-famous star, it is even more so. But what are the most popular locations in our country by the biggest international celebrities? And which ones would be perfect for a truly princely wedding? Diamonds Factory , one of the most trusted and loved jewelry makers, first analyzed the cost of most popular Italian locations for VIP weddings from half the world and selected, secondly, the perfect ones for a princely wedding.

LOCATIONS MOST LOVED BY INTERNATIONAL VIPs

(FIRST POSITIONS) NUMBER OF VIP WEDDINGS 1. Orsini-Odescalchi Castle, Bracciano (Lazio) 5 2. Borgo Egnazia, Savelletri (Apulia) 3 2. Palazzo Dandolo Farsetti, Venice (Veneto) 3 2. Ville Ponti, Varese (Lombardy) 3 3. Abbey of San Pastore, Greggio (Lazio) 2 3. Villa Balbiano, Lake Como (Lombardy) 2 3. Villa Pizzo, Lake Como (Lombardy) 2 3. Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Siena (Tuscany) 2 3. Torcrescenza Castle, Rome (Lazio) 2 3. Abbey of San Galgano, Siena (Tuscany) 2

Which locations have been the most popular with international VIPs?

The Orsini-Odescalchi Castle on Lake Bracciano there are 5 weddings that have made history: from Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes to Eros Ramazzotti and Michelle Hunziker, passing through Martin Scorsese and Isabella Rossellini just to name a few. Among the resorts with 3 vip weddings each there is Borgo Egnazia not far from Brindisi where, among others, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sworn eternal love, but also Ca ‘Farsetti, one of the offices of the municipality of Venice which saw the celebration of the union of George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin.

Among those with two vip marriages each we find the Torcrescence Castle, theater of the wedding between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi as well as between Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci, while the famous showgirl Elettra Lamborghini opted for Villa Balbiano, on Lake Como, for her wedding with the singer Afrojack.

This is followed by various locations for each of which the couple of celebrities married in particular was. Starting from quite recent times, the Dimora delle Balze near Noto, in Sicily, attracted the attention of followers from all over the world for one of the most social weddings in history: the one between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez. Palazzo Margherita in Bernalda near MateraInstead, it was the location chosen by Sofia Coppola for her wedding with Thomas Mars, certainly due to the fact that her family has its roots in this small Lucanian village.

And then there are also situations in which they are adapted to the celebration of weddings locations that normally would not be. The most classic example is that of the beaches, but perhaps the most striking case was the location exceptionally chosen and used as the stage of their wedding by two real American stars: it is Forte di Belvedere in Florence and the two celebrities in question are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. How could anyone say no to him?

How much does a celebrity wedding cost?

The average cost obtained by averaging is around 39,000 Euros, a figure that is not exactly low, but the differences are many: well below this average we find Villa Lysis in Capri, as well as Ville Ponti and the famous Dimora delle Balze, while closer to this figure we find the Antonello Colonna Resort as well as Villa Durazzo in Santa Margherita Ligure.

At the top of the ranking we find the Masseria Traetta of Ostuni (Brindisi) as well as another Apulian town: it is Borgo Egnazia, much sought after by celebrities from all over the world!

And could the Abbey of San Pastore be missing? Certainly not: the Lazio estate in the province of Rieti is confirmed as one of the most exclusive.

Forte di Belvedere, a Florentine location is not normally used for weddings. Yet the fact that it was chosen by celebrities from overseas as the stage for their wedding makes it truly coveted.

But if there is a location that more than any other represents the top of celebrity weddings in our Peninsula, this is undoubtedly the Orsini-Odescalchi Castle: the celebrity wedding in Italy can only be in this unmissable wedding venue!

And for a princely wedding? Here are the 26 locations selected by Diamonds Factory

Our country is so rich and varied in its wonderful places that it is possible to range from sunny beaches to, on the contrary, more Central European atmospheres such as the “Castel Katzenzungen” located in Alto-Adige, a structure that still today preserves the charm of all epochs it has gone through since the 12th century.

And for mountain lovers, why not opt ​​for a high altitude wedding? The SkyWay Monte Bianco in Courmayeur in the Aosta Valley it can be a valid solution.

But there is no shortage of locations that, in addition to their splendor, are known for having hosted characters who have made the history of Italy and Europe, it is the case of Villa Nobel in Sanremo, residence for the last years of the famous scientist, inventor and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel, o Villa Visconti Borromeo Litta in Lainate, near Milan, where Vittorio Emanuele II, Eugenio Beauharnais, the poet Ugo Foscolo, Henri Beyle Stendhal, Carlo Porta and others lived.

Moving towards the north-east, we arrive in Veneto and more precisely in the Bevilacqua Castle located in the locality of the same name on the outskirts of Verona, dating back to the 14th century, is rich in frescoes, sculptures and works of art, with majestic chandeliers, a hanging garden and many secret passages.

Going down the peninsula we come across the Sienese countryside of Chiusdino and, in particular, in Borgo Santo Pietro, known for its imperial suites. Then we even reach ancient abandoned villages that have become a receptive structure in their entirety: it is the Sextantio Widespread Hotel of Santo Stefano di Sessanio (L’Aquila), to breathe the tranquility and nature of the small villages of central Italy, as well as the Coriolis by Eden located near Campobasso in Ripalimosani, equipped with a green lung of over 1000 meters.

What if you want to celebrate your wedding on the beach? Many, VIPs and non-VIPs, have made this choice and Sardinia is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most suitable locations for a wedding on the beach: in this regard we point out Hermeu, near Alghero.

What about noon? It is worthily represented by Matera, the European capital of culture in 2019, which offers a series of exceptional locations, among which we have selected, in addition to Palazzo Viceconte, also the Sant’Angelo Luxury Resort, which has the particularity of having been excavated, modeled and set in the stone of the ancient districts of the Sassi, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

But if there are two areas of the south coveted par excellence especially by foreign betrothed, these are certainly the Amalfi Coast and Puglia.

We have selected the first Villa Cimbrone, famous for the Terrace on the Infinite, surrounded along the enclosure by Roman-style statues and which allows you to almost embrace the Mediterranean with your gaze, where sky and sea meet with all the most enchanting shades of blue.

For Puglia, however, we have selected an estate located in the municipality of Marina di Ginosa, in the province of Taranto: this is the Palace of the Thessalians, whose Royal Hall, lined in onyx and marble and crystal chandeliers, is perfect for a truly elegant and refined wedding ceremony. What more could you ask for to make your wedding day truly unforgettable?

Methodology

In calculating the cost of the location we first considered the rent of the location for one night. If this data is not available, we have multiplied the maximum number of guests for each location by the maximum cost per person, obtaining the maximum cost at full location for one night. To process these costs, we have in both cases drawn on the data available online on the official pages of the locations or institutions that own or manage them, specialized search engines, specialized sites as well as local, national or international press. In no way do the costs listed below represent how much the aforementioned celebrities have spent on their wedding, but these are only data referring only to the locations and purely indicative.

The count of the VIP couples for each location was elaborated on the basis of national and international websites and online magazines.

About Diamonds Factory

The Jain family has been passionately dedicated to handcrafted jewelry for more than 4 generations. He recently took the business globally, achieving great success with the Diamonds Factory brand, now considered one of the most trusted and loved jewelry brands. All diamonds are ethically chosen, internally processed and delivered directly to your home. Diamonds Factory has made more than 75,000 customers happy through its five showrooms throughout Europe (London, Rome, Paris, Berlin and Madrid).