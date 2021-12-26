Vip couples in couples therapy: who they are

There are many VIP couples who have revealed that they have turned to experts in an attempt to improve their marriage: let’s find out who it is.

From the Italians Fedez and Chiara Ferragni to Pink and Carey Hart (who frequently see a marriage counselor) we find out which are the VIP couples who have decided to rely on couple therapy to improve – or in some cases save – their marriage.

Vip couples in couples therapy

Fedez and Chiara Ferragni have made no secret of having entrusted themselves to a therapist to help them improve some aspects of their union. The two did not have particular misunderstandings or moments of crisis, but they declared that the experience of couple therapy would be able to make them to grow up and to get to know each other better. “I think the most interesting thing is trying to normalize going to therapy, as a couple and beyond. In general. I’m not a good reviewer, but it was very interesting “, the rapper told Che Tempo Che fa.

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez

Francesco Facchinetti and his wife Wilma Faissol also turned to a couple therapy professional. To confess it was the wife of the producer, who through social media said: “Emotional care is as important as the cardiologist. So I’m happy to share this side of ours too, because characters who only show good things are boring, it’s very boring to see only perfect people ”.

Pink and Will Smith’s decision

Singer Pink and her husband Carey Hart have also decided to rely on the help of an expert: “It’s the only reason we’re still together”, the singer told Vanity Fair, and again: “When you get married there is no manual, and therapy has saved us”.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have experienced countless moments of crisis during their marriage and they too have made no secret of having often overcome them thanks to the right therapy: “You sit across from your wife, you tell her the whole truth, and she tells you the whole truth. First you clean up and then you move on to the other side. Which is that of understanding “, the actor told the Sun.

