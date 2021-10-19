News

Vip homes: Matt Damon sells his Los Angeles mansion

Matt Damon puts his Pacific Palisades estate up for sale, upscale West Los Angeles neighborhood: he asks 21 million dollars, a few months after having paid out 17 million for a mind-boggling penthouse a Brooklyn Heights, one of the most beautiful residential neighborhoods in New York. The reason for the sale is that the Oscar-winning actor, together with his wife Luciana Barroso and four daughters Alexia, Gia, Stella and Isabella, change coast: after returning from Ireland, where he is filming The Last Duel with colleague and friend Ben Affleck, his destination will be the Big Apple.

Therefore, it will no longer be necessary the estate where he has lived with his family for the past 10 years, built by Los Angeles architect Grant Kirkpatrick.

It consists of a villa of 1200 square meters and a garden of another 2000: a dream home overlooking the coast, with a contemporary style, elegant and refined also from the point of view of materials, with lots of wood, natural stone, and glass.

I’m the leitmotiv of the three floors of the house, which has seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, a living room with fireplace, a dining room, and other rooms dedicated to leisure, including a bar, a gym, a cinema, a cellar complete with a tasting room. Outside a large garden full of palm trees with a swimming pool, a spa, a pond, a children’s play area, a Hawaiian-style lounge. If the actor managed to snatch the required amount of 21 million in full, he would earn at least 6 million. The estate, bought in 2012, had cost him 15 million. In the gallery above the VIP houses

Matt Damon, the 50 years of an antidivo happy to be “boring” (for gossip)

Sylvester Stallone sells his Los Angeles mansion for 110 million (and buys another)

But where does Nicole Kidman live in “The Undoing”?

