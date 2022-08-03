Vip in Italy, from Adele to Angelina Jolie the shots on social media





(Adnkronos) – Not just Russell Crowe and Angelina Jolie. Italy’s coasts and cities of art are being stormed by international stars this summer. From Kate Hudson’s selfies in Capri aboard a yacht, complete with a trip to the Blue Grotto, to Adele’s shots in Porto Cervo, on vacation with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, on social media it’s a shower of celebrity shots on vacation in the beautiful country.

According to Adnkronos, the real estate agent of the Beverly Hills stars, Mary Fitzgerald (star of the reality ‘Selling Sunset’ on Netflix) has chosen Venice, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have fun on a boat under the Italian sun, while her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband Travis Barker were photographed walking around the streets of Milan. The family trip of Vanessa Bryant with her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, together in Italy to discover the places where her father Kobe Bryant grew up, did not go unnoticed either. A multi-stage sightseeing tour that included Positano, Amalfi, Capri, Matera, Panarea and Reggio Calabria. She also showed off costume photos with hashtags praising the Italian holidays the star of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’, Bethenny Frankel.

And if the protagonist of ‘Scream Queens’ Emma Roberts stayed in Sicily on vacation after being among the guests at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows on 9 July in Piazza Duomo in Syracuse and on 10 in Marzamemi, the American influencer and star by TikTok Noah Beck preferred the Tuscan cities of art, between Florence and Venice.