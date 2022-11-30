Vip in Italy, from Adele to Angelina Jolie the shots on social media

Not just Russell Crowe and Angelina Jolie. The Italian coasts and cities of art are besieged by international stars this summer. From Kate Hudson’s selfies on Capri aboard a yacht, complete with a trip to the Blue Grotto, to Adele’s shots in Porto Cervo, on vacation with her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, social media is showered with shots of celebrities on vacation in the beautiful country.

As reported by Adnkronos, the real estate agent of the Beverly Hills stars, Mary Fitzgerald (star of the reality ‘Selling Sunset’ on Netflix) has chosen Venice, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble have fun on a boat under the Italian sun, while daughter Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker were photographed around the streets of Milan. Nor did Vanessa Bryant’s family trip go unnoticed with her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, together in Italy to discover the places where her father Kobe Bryant grew up. A multi-stage tour that included Positano, Amalfi, Capri, Matera, Panarea and Reggio Calabria. The star of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’, Bethenny Frankel, also showed off photos in costume with hashtags praising the Italian holidays.

And if the protagonist of ‘Scream Queens’ Emma Roberts stayed in Sicily on vacation after being among the guests at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion shows on July 9 in Piazza Duomo in Syracuse and on July 10 in Marzamemi, the American influencer and star by TikTok Noah Beck preferred the Tuscan cities of art, between Florence and Venice.