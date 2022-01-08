«Vip, politicians and polenta with Julia Roberts» – Corriere.it

from Maria Egizia Fiaschetti

Former policeman, in 82 he participated in the liberation of NATO general James Lee Dozier, kidnapped in Verona by the Br. After meeting with Beatrice Iannozzi he made his debut at the Jackie O ‘, to then land at the Histeria and the Notorious

Politicians, VIPs, models. Polenta with Julia Roberts at Notorious and the ministers of the First Republic, from Gianni De Michelis to Claudio Martelli and Renato Altissimo. A life as a referee at the entrance of the clubs, in a hedonistic and party-loving Rome that seems to belong to another geological era compared to the decline of the 2000s, even before the pandemic arrived. Carmelo Di Ianni, 63 years old to the fullest, was the doyen of the bouncers: «I invented a job, as a former policeman I immediately understood who could enter and who could not». On January 28, 1982, he was among the Nocs men who freed NATO general James Lee Dozier, kidnapped by the Red Brigades in Verona.. An investigation was then opened on the blitz, the agents were accused of having tortured the Red Brigades to force them to speak and Di Ianni, awarded the second honor by the American government, decides to leave the police: “I already frequented the premises and met Beatrice Iannozzi ( owner of Jackie O ‘, ed). She was widowed and I was her bodyguard. At night I would take her home, to Olgiata, and a love story was born ».

In 1983, with the opening of the Histeria in via Ruggero Giovannelli, Di Ianni reinvents himself as head of safety: «I immediately sense who I have in front of me, from how he speaks and how he dresses. At the time it had become a joke, when too many men gathered at the door I pulled down their pants and only those who didn’t have white socks came in. ” In the clubs he crossed paths with the international jet set, collecting anecdotes that are novel material (in his resume he boasts about forty films, the latest on boxing, directed by Ricky Memphis): “One evening at the Notorious Maradona he hid inside my cabin, he knew that Pele would arrive and he was intimidated … I let them meet I, a tourist saw us and photographed us ». In 2007 he found himself involved in a series of arrests for trafficking and aiding and abetting prostitution within Club 84: «I took a year inside but the real members didn’t appear, I didn’t know they were unsavory people. To be cleared they wanted me to talk, but I didn’t feel like being repentant. It was a hard period, I lost everything and I had to start from scratch but when I got out I found the same love again ». Now it’s back at the Jackie O ‘, where it all started: «How has the night changed? Without events, no one comes to via Veneto anymore. From ’82 to ’95 it was fantastic: models, actors, deputies, sportsmen … Before there were no fights, now the boys drink in the car, they take drugs, if you try to take them out they threaten to report you ».

As a former boxer – after his debut at the Audace he was a pupil of Carmelo Paris at the Indomita – in the last film role he has just finished playing, he has returned to his origins: «I was in the national boxing team, then I broke my hand …».