Vip weddings 2021, all the couples who went to wedding

After the stop in 2020, the famous have started saying “yes, I do”: 2021 has seen a vip wedding surge compared to the previous year, chosen both by those who had been forced to postpone due to the pandemic, and by other lovers eager to go to the altar.

But what were the weddings that made fans dream the most in 2021? Among the first to get married, Nicolas Cage, with Riko Shibata. The surprise ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, on the birthday of August Coppola, the actor’s deceased father.

Nicoals Cage and his wife Riko Shibata Michael Kovac

However, summer and autumn were the favorite seasons for actors, “royals” and others famous for exchanging wedding vows. On July 3, for example, they went to a wedding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The two singers chose a country-style ceremony, celebrated on his ranch in Oklahoma. Only forty guests attended the exchange of vows, including Carson Daly, presenter of The Voice, who officiated the ceremony.

Almost “royal” wedding, however, for Lady Kitty Spencer, one of the granddaughters of Lady Diana, who at the end of July chose Italy to say “yes” to her boyfriend Michael Lewis. The ceremony was held at Villa Aldobrandini, in Frascati, strictly protected from the lenses of photographers, even if something was leaked via social media, such as the details of the dresses used by the bride for the ceremony and the party, all made by Dolce & Gabbana, of which Kitty is testimonial.

They chose the end of the summer too James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet. The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge married in Provence onSept. 11. He and his girlfriend were supposed to get married in 2020, but Covid-19 had stopped them: “Words can’t describe how happy I am”, his comment a few hours after the ceremony, which was discreet, for very few guests. Special guests, of course, the couple’s dogs, always present in every selfie and shot shared via social media.

A completely different mood, however, for the wedding of Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr, celebrated in Athens on Saturday 23 October. Theirs was the first royal wedding post Covid-19, and took place according to tradition: an important church, the Metropolitan Cathedral of the Annunciation in Athens, a fairytale dress for the bride and the elite of the European aristocracy to witness the ‘event. For them, in reality, it was a second marriage: the couple had already married in civil form in 2020, in Saint Moritz. A decidedly more intimate “yes”, but always romantic.

Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr. Milos Bicanski

2021 was also a year of orange blossom for the famous Italians. They got married in May Giorgia Palmas and Filippo Magnini: “We are happy, of a new, sincere happiness, we are husband and wife and really, we could not wait”, the words of the couple after the civil ceremony. He chose September, Miriam Leone, who in his Sicily swore eternal love to Paolo Carullo, Marina Crialesi, actress of A Place in the Suninstead, she married Nicolò Zenga at the end of November.

A year full of romance, the one that is about to end, full of promises, unforgettable days and launches of bouquets. Long last.

All the vip couples who got married in 2021