Vip weddings 2021: all the yeses of the year pronounced by celebrities

The always charming Lorraine Pascale chose Vivienne Westwood for her bridal look. Former Chanel model and British editor Vogue walked down the aisle wearing a sculpted gown with a short hem at the front and a wide train at the back. Pascale’s daughter Ella Balinska accompanied her to the altar at the end of June, wearing an equally chic pale blue Alexander McQueen dress.

Issa Rae

lauren fair

Issa Rae got married in the south of France in a ceremony held in the spectacular Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat. Rae married Louis Diame – who wore a custom red velvet Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo – in a gorgeous strapless Vera Wang haute couture dress, while the bridesmaids wore pink looks.

Gwen Stefani

Leave it to Gwen Stefani to plan a rock star wedding. The singer married Blake Shelton in a traditional Vera Wang dress and with a veil embroidered with Blake’s name and those of her children. True to her rock persona, for the reception she wore a Vera Wang mini with corset, stiletto cowboy boots and fishnets: “You need a party dress when you get married to Blake Shelton,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ivy Getty

Jose Villa

Ivy Getty and husband Tobias Alexander Engel have organized an extravagant weekend for their wedding celebrations. John Galliano dressed heiress Ivy (he also co-designed Ivy’s Christian Louboutin shoes) and her bridesmaids on what has been described as a magical and unconventional day.

