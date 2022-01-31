VIPs and the environment, environmentalists fighting for climate change

Climate change is increasingly on the agenda: media, politics and celebrities often talk about environmental issues. So let’s see who are the VIPs who positively use their visibility to talk about the environment

Despite a environmental movement has existed for decades, in this last period many people have become aware of the problem and are trying to remedy it. The climate changeor climate change, it is one of the challenges that awaits us in the immediate future. As some activists teach us, there is no time to waste: every opportunity is therefore useful to discuss these issues and raise people’s awareness.

There are therefore many characters in the show who manage to spread positive messages about the environment, acting as a megaphone for activists and associations. The epicenter of this trend is Hollywood which, to be fair, has been committed to spreading a certain environmental message for decades. So let’s see who are the most environmental VIPs and which associations they support.

Leonardo di Caprio among the most committed actors

Leonardo Dicaprio, one of the best-known faces of US cinema, has always been at the forefront of environmental justice. The actor for over twenty years rwelcomes funds and participates in events against climate change. Furthermore, his public speeches often focus on this theme. The “Leonardo di Caprio Foundation”an organization that deals with the environmental well-being of all the inhabitants of the world.

Jane Fonda: a lifelong activist

Jane Fonda, 83, two-time Academy Award winner, lifelong feminist militant. The great actress has in fact always been at the forefront against injustices in the world, showing his passion also in participating in particularly political films. A few years ago the actress was stopped by the police while demonstrated near the Capitol against climate change. Photos of his arrest quickly became a symbol.

Emma Watson, environmentalist symbol and more

Among the most active actresses in the field of environmentalism it is also worth mentioning Emma Watson. The British actress has always promoted an environmental culture: from eco-friendly fashion to the commitment against climate change. In 2014 Emma Watson was among the most important faces of a UN campaign aimed at promoting gender equality.

Start-ups funded or founded by VIPs for charitable purposes

Philanthropy of famous and particularly wealthy people is also becoming increasingly common. Very often, in fact, VIPs finance interesting projects that can create innovative solutions to solve concrete problems. Start-ups generally fall into the fields of eco-friendly nutrition, of sustainable fashionof the sharing economy and more: for example, companies engaged in the production of eco-sustainable clothing, such as one-piece swimsuits for women made of fibers obtained from plastic recovered from the sea.

In recent months, there has been a discussion on Leonardo Di Caprio’s new project, namely the financing of one start-up that will produce vegetable meat: a way to limit animal cruelty and reduce CO2 emissions caused by factory farming. In short, when philanthropy is directed towards noble purposes it is always good!