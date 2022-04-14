Viral: An old pedophile “joke” by Chespirito causes outrage on social networks

In the particular skit, Chespirito appears with Rubén Aguirre, Ramón Valdés and María Antonieta de las Nieves. But what has caught the attention and outrage of some Internet users is the “ pedophile joke ” released by the character of the Doctor Chapatin.

An old video from an episode of the Doctor Chapatin one of the characters played by the remembered Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos better known as “ Chespirito ”, has caused rejection in social networks, due to its “pedophile” content.

On the scene, María Antonieta De las Nieves, who represented the Mococha Breast, reads a letter in which Chapatín is criticized for his taste for younger women: “He makes women fall in love regardless of the age difference. Would he be able to marry a 28-year-old woman?

The answer given by Gómez Bolaños has caused outrage among Internet users “I prefer two of 14”. After what the character said, De las Nieves assures that another telegram arrived in which the person who sent it asserts that the character is happy falling in love “underage girls”.

bawdy joke

“False, they are raising falsehoods and I don’t pay attention. Who signs that telegram?” asks the man. “A 12 year old girl”, replies his scene partner, to which he replies: “I do not send your photo?”.

“Incredible that there are people who would like this humor to be accepted today”, Internet users claim on social networks. “It was wrong before and it’s wrong now, that nobody said anything is different,” wrote a user for him in a TikTok comment.

The video in question has gained millions of views, and users share that the humor of the late comedian it was very unsettled.